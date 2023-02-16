Ukraine updates: Russian strikes reported across Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have reported 36 missile strikes across the country. Meanwhile, the Munich Security Conference head called for the "de-Putinization" of Russia. DW rounds up the latest.

On Thursday, Russia pounded Ukraine with a barrage of 36 missile strikes across the country, targeting critical infrastructure. At least 16 of the missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense batteries, Ukrainian officials said.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that the country had been hit in the northern, western and southern regions. "Unfortunately, there are hits in the north, west and in the and Kirovohrad regions," Yermak said on the Telegram news channel.

He said the Russian military had misled Ukraine's air defenses by using counterfeit missiles. However, the Ukrainian army command stated that about 16 of the 36 missiles had been blocked.

According to the authorities, a 79-year-old woman was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a missile strike. At least eight people were injured and damage to 50 homes and one industrial plant was reported. In the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, three missiles hit the plant that was described as a critical infrastructure facility.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday said Ukrainians troops had retreated after Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that Ukrainian forces warded off some Russian attacks but the situation remained difficult.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 16.

Kyiv says it downed suspected spy balloons

Ukrainian authorities have said six alleged spy balloons were discovered over the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force recorded "around six hostile aerial targets" and shot several of them down, the Kyiv military administration confirmed on Telegram.

Primary findings suggest that the objects were balloons floating in the wind, which could have been equipped with intelligence equipment or reflectors, the statement said.

There is a possibility that the Russians dispatched to uncover Ukrainian anti-aircraft positions. The balloons are now going to be examined to understand their function, the authorities said on Wednesday.

Ukraine reported sightings of several flying objects in the last week.

Oil-rich Norway pledges $7 billion in aid to Ukraine

All parties of Norway's parliament backed an aid package worth 75 billion Norwegian kroner ($7.4 billion, €6.9 billion) for Ukraine over a five year period. The parties backed the plan that the center-left government presented in the beginning of February.

The plan approved 15 billion kroner ($1.5 billion, €1.4 billion) annually in civilian and military aid between 2023 and 2027. Regardless of the outcome of Norway's parliamentary elections scheduled for 2025, the broad consensus on the funds signify the aid will be continued beyond the formation of a new government.

"Now you're setting a very important precedent for long-term financial support to a country that defends its independence and the right of every nation to live in accordance with generally recognized international norms," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Norwegian MPs via video call.

The aid package was named after Fridtjof Nansen, an acclaimed Norwegian polar explorer and diplomat who earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 1922 for his pioneering work in humanitarian aid. Norway has become Europe's main supplier of natural gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Study shows Ukrainian refugees can integrate well in Germany

Ukrainian war refugees were well-equipped to integrate and build a life in Germany, a representative study presented by Mediendienst Integration in Berlin on Thursday suggested.

Based on surveys of more than 11,000 refugees, the research project estimated that 72% of Ukrainians have a high level of education or vocational training. Almost half of the adults were younger than 40 years.

In October 2022, 17% of the refugees were employed, with the share being a bit lower among women than men. 70% of the adults were female, many with minor children. Around 204.000 Ukrainian children and adolescents went to school in Germany.

Of those surveyed, 37% intended to stay in Germany for a minimum of several years or for an indefinite time period. 34% wanted to leave once the war in Ukraine was over. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, around 1.1 million Ukrainian refugees have come to Germany.

Israeli foreign minister visits Ukraine for first time since Russian invasion

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday, marking his first visit to the country since the Russian invasion in February last year, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Cohen will be attending the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Kyiv, his office said.

Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has declined to deliver weapons to Kyiv. Israel has, however, provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and protective gear, such as helmets.

After his return to power in December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about reconsidering Israel's policy on Ukraine following Russia's invasion, but did not pledge any direct supply of arms to Kyiv.

Belarus will 'only' join Russia's offensive if attacked

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko turned down the possibility of his country joining Russia's offensive in Ukraine, saying it would only fight alongside its ally Moscow if it was attacked.

The president said that Belarus had never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history, vowing "it will continue to remain this way." He said Belarus was "always committed to the peaceful resolution of any international problems'' and that it was "doing everything to stop the bloodshed.''

While Belarus provided parts of its territory to Russia to invade Ukraine from the north, its military has not been involved in the conflict.

The Belarusian president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the seventh time in a year last week.

Russia's Wagner wants Bakhmut to fall by April

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, suggested that Russian forces could take the war-ravaged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in "March or in April," according to messages shared online during the night.

Prigozhin slammed Russia's "monstrous military bureaucracy" for failing to seize the Donetsk region before the end of 2022.

Munich Security Conference head calls for 'de-Putinization'

Christoph Heusgen, the head of the Munich Security Conference, said that Russia needs "de-Putinization" before it can reset its relationship with Germany.

"I use the term de-Putinization because that country is completely aligned with Putin," Heusgen told Germany's Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media group.

In a recently published book, Heusgen said that Germany and Russia's relations could only restart "with a different government in Moscow that acts on the basis of international law and is prepared to carry out something at home like the 'denazification' that took place in Germany."

Polish ambassador to Germany criticizes Berlin over Ukraine discussions

Poland's ambassador to Germany. Dariusz Pawlos, has criticized Berlin for a lack of willingness to discuss issues concerning Ukraine.

Pawlos made the comments to Germany's Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper.

"We don't get appointments for short, quick consultations. That's disappointing sometimes," he said.

"We have tanks in sufficient numbers and the contingent we have pledged is available. To promise tanks and then not provide them would be schizophrenic," said Pawlos, dismissing reports on the condition and operational capability of Polish tanks.

Regarding the question of whether to supply Kyiv with fighter jets, Pawlos said: "Poland is open to everything that helps Ukraine."

sdi, los/rt,fb (dpa)