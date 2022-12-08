Russia nuclear threat curbed 'for the time being': Scholz

"One thing has changed for the time being: Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons. In response to the international community marking a red line," he said in the interview with Germany's Funke media group.
When asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial comments about providing security guarantees for Moscow, Scholz said that the priority was for Russia "to end the war immediately and withdraw its troops."
"It is true that the question is then how we can achieve security for Europe. Of course we are ready to talk with Russia about arms control in Europe. We offered this before the war, and this position has not changed," the German chancellor said.
The interview came on the one-year anniversary of Scholz's three-party ruling coalition.