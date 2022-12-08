  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
China
FIFA World Cup
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attending a press conference
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said international pressure has helped avert nuclear escalation for nowImage: Michael Sohn/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsGermany

Russia nuclear threat curbed 'for the time being': Scholz

22 minutes ago

The German chancellor said international pressure on Moscow helped "put a stop" to a potential nuclear escalation in Russia's war on Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KdSj

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Thursday that the risk of Moscow using nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine was reduced thanks to international pressure. 

Scholz was asked if he thought the threat of a nuclear escalation had been averted. He said, "For the time being, we have put a stop to it."

"One thing has changed for the time being: Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons. In response to the international community marking a red line," he said in the interview with Germany's Funke media group.

Ukraine: What is the risk of a Russian nuclear attack?

When asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial comments about providing security guarantees for Moscow, Scholz said that the priority was for Russia "to end the war immediately and withdraw its troops."

"It is true that the question is then how we can achieve security for Europe. Of course we are ready to talk with Russia about arms control in Europe. We offered this before the war, and this position has not changed," the German chancellor said.

The interview came on the one-year anniversary of Scholz's three-party ruling coalition.

'We haven't gone mad,' says Putin

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the risk of a nuclear war was increasing but Moscow would not recklessly use such arms. 

"We haven't gone mad, we realize what nuclear weapons are," Putin said at a meeting of his human rights council.

"We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country... But we aren't about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor."

The Russian leader suggested that Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in retaliation to such an attack. 

His remarks came more than nine months after he ordered what the Kremlin describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine, launching a full-scale invasion.

With Russia missing most of its key goals in the war, fears over Putin resorting to nuclear weapons have risen in recent months. 

fb/rs (AFP, Reuters)

How real is the threat of Russia using a tactical nuke?

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A mushroom cloud after a nuclear test in 1953

Opinion: The West must not give in to Putin's nuclear threat

Opinion: The West must not give in to Putin's nuclear threat

Given Ukraine's military successes and its supplies of Western arms, some experts warn that Russia will soon have only one option left: The atomic bomb. This is a false and dangerous narrative, says DW's Joscha Weber.
Weber Joscha Kommentarbild App
Joscha Weber
Commentary
ConflictsOctober 15, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Reichsbürger protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate

How dangerous are Germany's far-right Reichsbürger?

Society12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fußball WM Katar | Kanada v Marokko

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

Sports13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taliban fighters patrol a street in Kabul

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Human Rights13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A photo of Wirecard's logo is displayed at its headquarters near Munich, Germany

Wirecard: How Germany's fraudulent fintech star was exposed

Wirecard: How Germany's fraudulent fintech star was exposed

Business15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four children stand next to a snowman, which has a carrot for a nose

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

PoliticsDecember 7, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage