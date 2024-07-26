Ukraine updates: Hungary accuses Kyiv over oil dispute

Skip next section Hungary accuses Ukraine of 'blackmailing' over oil dispute

07/26/2024 July 26, 2024 Hungary accuses Ukraine of 'blackmailing' over oil dispute

Ukraine is "blackmailing" Hungary and Slovakia by stopping oil deliveries, an aide to the Hungarian prime minister said on Friday.

Russian group Lukoil has brought to a halt oil deliveries to the two countries and Viktor Orban's aide Gergely Gulyas told reporters at a press conference: "Ukraine is blackmailing the two countries that are standing for peace and cease-fire."

"If the situation is not resolved, there will be a fuel shortage... a solution must be found by September."

Hungary and Slovakia earlier this week asked the European Commission to mediate a consultation procedure with Ukraine, Hungary's foreign minister said.

Hungary receives 2 million metric tons of oil from the Russian group annually, around a third of its total oil imports, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

