Ukraine updates: Hungary accuses Kyiv over oil dispute

Ukraine updates: Hungary accuses Kyiv over oil disputePublished July 26, 2024last updated July 26, 2024
Chinese envoy to visit Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia for Ukraine talks
Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is to visit Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia for talks on Ukraine, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The trip will begin July 28.
Li will "exchange views with important members of the Global South on the current situation and peace talks process, explore ways to cool down the situation, and accumulate conditions for restarting peace talks," spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Hungary accuses Ukraine of 'blackmailing' over oil dispute
Ukraine is "blackmailing" Hungary and Slovakia by stopping oil deliveries, an aide to the Hungarian prime minister said on Friday.
Russian group Lukoil has brought to a halt oil deliveries to the two countries and Viktor Orban's aide Gergely Gulyas told reporters at a press conference: "Ukraine is blackmailing the two countries that are standing for peace and cease-fire."
"If the situation is not resolved, there will be a fuel shortage... a solution must be found by September."
Hungary and Slovakia earlier this week asked the European Commission to mediate a consultation procedure with Ukraine, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Hungary receives 2 million metric tons of oil from the Russian group annually, around a third of its total oil imports, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
