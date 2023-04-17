  1. Skip to content
Li Shangfu, Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu talking around a table
China's defense minister Li Shangfu met with Vladimir Putin in MoscowImage: Pavel Bednyakov/TASS/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Chinese defense minister meets with Putin

1 hour ago

Putin said Russia and China a cooperating closely on strategic issues. Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the G7 have reiterated their support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QBIT

China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu hailed his country's military ties with Moscow on Sunday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China's defense minister. I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasize the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties," Li said in translated remarks that were broadcast on Russian TV.

China has presented itself as a neutral party in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Western states have accused Beijing of tacitly supporting Russia's war.

"We have very strong ties," Li added. "They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era... They are very stable."

At the meeting, which was also attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin welcomed "trusting" and "strategic" military cooperation with China.

"We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchange useful information, cooperate in the field of military-technical cooperation, conduct joint exercises," the Russian leader said.

Li's trip to Russia is due to last until April 19.

How reassuring is China's pledge not to send arms to Russia?

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, April 17:

G7 leaders reaffirm Ukraine support

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies have reiterated their support for Ukraine at a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

The group remained "committed to intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia," Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the first session on Monday.

"Also, in addition to condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed that Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," the statement said. 

"Furthermore, they concurred into reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third party weapon supply to Russia." 

Speaking more broadly about the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said "we will firmly reject any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force."

Slovakia delivers jets to Ukraine

Slovakia has delivered all 13 of the MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine, the Slovak Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

Slovakia joined Poland in promising the jets in March as Kyiv pushed for an international "fighter jet coalition" similar to how Western countries provided main battle tanks in previous months.

More DW coverage on the war in Ukraine

Russia has unveiled new electronic conscription notices to make it easier to draft men for the invasion of Ukraine. DW looks at how this will work and whether it will preempt another mobilization.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine in a recent blog post. DW reports on how his public position changed.

zc/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Page 1 of 2
