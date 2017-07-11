Ukraine to launch first war crimes trial against Russian soldier — live updates

Ukraine to have first war crimes trial over Russian invasion

Russia and Ukraine used cluster munitions, says rights group

Finland to announce position on NATO membership

This article was last updated at 01:32 UTC/GMT

Russian soldier to be first before a war crimes trial

Ukraine's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said that her office has charged a 21-year-old Russian sergeant in connection with the killing of an elderly civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle.

The soldier is alleged to have been serving with a tank unit and was accused of firing at the man in the village of Chupakhivka in the northeast of the country.

According to Venediktova's office, more than 10,700 alleged war crimes are being investigated with over 600 suspects currently identified.

Is not yet known when the trial will begin.

Watch video 05:39 Ukraine investigating thousands of potential war crimes

HRW says Russia and Ukraine have used cluster munitions

Human Rights Watch says that Russia has made repeated use of at least six different types of cluster muntions. The rights watchdog also said Ukraine appeared to have used the banned munitions at least once.

HRW released a 20-page report detailing Russia's use of the munitions in populated neighborhoods and documented several cluster munition attacks by Russian forces in the Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Vuhledar.

Cluster munitions typically disperse in the air, spreading multiple bomblets indiscriminately over a wider area.

According to a New York Times report, Ukrainian forces allegedly used cluster munitions in an attack on Husarivka in Kharkiv oblast on March 6 or 7, which is when the village was under Russian control.

Russia and Ukraine have not joined the Convention of Cluster Munitions, which is a 2008 treaty banning cluster munitions.

Watch video 02:43 Destruction in Mykolaiv after Ukraine blocks Russian advances

Summary of Wednesday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has inked security agreements with Finland and Sweden that would see the UK provide support if the two Nordic nations came under attack.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told DW that not enough is being done to help children escape the war in Ukraine and that a child has been displaced from their homes "almost every second since the war started."

The US House of Representatives agreed to a fresh $40 billion (nearly €38 billion) in assistance for Ukraine, with funding for defense, humanitarian and economic needs.

Britain's Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update on Twitter that fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces on Snake Island, which lies off the coast of Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region.

DW correspondent in Ukraine Amien Essif said that Ukraine is hoping for Russian forces to retreat from around the second-largest city Kharkiv, similar to Moscow's retreat from areas around Ukraine's capital in April.

Watch video 03:46 'Kharkiv now out of Russian artillery range': Military analyst

The leaders of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in southeastern Ukraine said they plan to ask for the area to become a part of Russia, Russian media reported, citing an official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war could have likely been prevented if Kyiv had been a member of the trans-Atlantic military alliance NATO.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and Polish President Andrzej Duda said in Bratislava that their countries would work together to help Ukraine become a candidate for EU membership as soon as possible.

The UN's nuclear agency says it is again receiving remote data from the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine. The transmission was interrupted when Russian forces occupied the site at the start of their invasion on February 24.

Watch video 02:46 Securing Chernobyl after the Russian occupation

kb/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)