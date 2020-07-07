Fear of Russia - Northeastern Europe on the Edge

Her family back in the Oslo area are deeply worried, but Emelie Engelien insists that what she’s doing now is more important than ever. Russia's war in Ukraine is also impacting people's lives all around northeastern Europe.

Finland shares a far longer border with Russia - one that stretches over 1,300 kilometers. Russian visitors had long become a common sight in the city of Lappeenranta, coming on vacation or for shopping trips. But now, a growing number of Russians are leaving their country for good. Nadja moved to Finland years ago, while her mother still lives in Moscow. According to Nadja, her mother has been afraid to speak openly since Russia shut down independent news outlets.

Fear is a feeling that's familiar to people in Lithuania, a nation that declared independence from what was then the Soviet Union just over 30 years ago. Back then Ričardas Daunoravičius defiantly stood in front of an advancing Soviet tank. Today, looking at what's happening in Ukraine, he fears a new invasion. That worry is one shared by people across the Baltic countries.

Journalist Christian Blenker traveled to Norway, Finland, and the Baltic area to gauge the mood among people who live just across the border to Russia.



