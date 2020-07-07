 Fear of Russia - Northeastern Europe on the Edge | Highlights | DW | 06.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Fear of Russia - Northeastern Europe on the Edge

The Cold War is something Emelie Engelien only knows from history books. Now though, it looms large in the present. The 21-year-old is doing her military service in a remote part of Norway, right by the border to Russia.

Filmstill | Nahaufnahme Der neue Kalte Krieg - Unterwegs am Ende der EU

Filmstill | Nahaufnahme Der neue Kalte Krieg - Unterwegs am Ende der EU

Her family back in the Oslo area are deeply worried, but Emelie Engelien insists that what she’s doing now is more important than ever. Russia's war in Ukraine is also impacting people's lives all around northeastern Europe.

Filmstill | Nahaufnahme Der neue Kalte Krieg - Unterwegs am Ende der EU

Finland shares a far longer border with Russia - one that stretches over 1,300 kilometers. Russian visitors had long become a common sight in the city of Lappeenranta, coming on vacation or for shopping trips. But now, a growing number of Russians are leaving their country for good. Nadja moved to Finland years ago, while her mother still lives in Moscow. According to Nadja, her mother has been afraid to speak openly since Russia shut down independent news outlets.

 

Filmstill | Nahaufnahme Der neue Kalte Krieg - Unterwegs am Ende der EU

Fear is a feeling that's familiar to people in Lithuania, a nation that declared independence from what was then the Soviet Union just over 30 years ago. Back then Ričardas Daunoravičius defiantly stood in front of an advancing Soviet tank. Today, looking at what's happening in Ukraine, he fears a new invasion. That worry is one shared by people across the Baltic countries.

Journalist Christian Blenker traveled to Norway, Finland, and the Baltic area to gauge the mood among people who live just across the border to Russia.
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 09.05.2022 – 18:15 UTC
MON 09.05.2022 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 10.05.2022 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 10.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 10.05.2022 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 10.05.2022 – 21:30 UTC
WED 11.05.2022 – 07:30 UTC
WED 11.05.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 10.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC
WED 11.05.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement