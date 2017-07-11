Ukraine: Scholz and Zelenskyy vow justice for 'war crimes' in phone call — live updates

UK says Russian pullout in north reveals attacks on civilians

This article was last updated at 11:13 UTC

Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The two leaders spoke about how "all perpetrators of war crimes must be identified and punished," as well as "anti-Russian sanctions, defense and financial support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy tweeted.

The German government spokesperson said, "The chancellor condemned the heinous war crimes committed by the Russian military in Bucha and in other places in Ukraine."

The spokesperson added, "The Federal Chancellor and the Ukrainian president also exchanged views on ways of further

possibilities of further support for Ukraine and agreed to agreed to remain in close contact."

Pope Francis calls for Easter truce

Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine following his Palm Sunday Service for tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis said, " Let an Easter truce start, but not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations."

UN: 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees

The UN refugee agency said that there are now 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees following Russia's invasion.

Roughly 2.6 million refugees fled to Poland initially and over 686,000 into Romania. The UNHCR notes that due to the Schengen visa-free rules of the EU, "a large number of people" have likely moved on from the first country they fled to.

Two killed, several injured in shelling in Kharkiv region

The regional governor of Kharkiv Oleh Synyehubov said in a Facebook post that two people were killed and several were wounded from Russian shelling in the town of Derhachy.

The governor added Russian forces had carried out 66 artillery attacks in several parts of the region.

Synyehubov wrote, "As you can see, the Russian army continues to 'fight' with the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front."

German arms manufacturer offers Ukraine howitzers

The German government has confirmed a report in Welt am Sonntag that arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann offered Ukraine 100 howitzers, an artillery weapon.

Welt am Sonntag reported that Krauss-Maffei Wegmann did not currently have the weaponry. In stock and had suggested Germany's army, known as the Bundeswehr, provide 100 howitzers from its arsenal to Kyiv and the company would deliver new weapons to the army, likely in late 2024.

Berlusconi criticizes Putin

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

In a speech in Rome to members of the Forza Italia party, Berlusconi said, "I will not hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behavior of Vladimir Putin, who has assumed before the whole world a very serious responsibility."

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi at Fiumicino airport in Rome in July 2019

He added, "War crimes have been committed and Russia cannot deny its responsibility for this."

Previously Berlusconi had avoided using Putin's name directly when criticizing the Russian leader.

Ukraine agreed to nine humanitarian corridors out of Luhansk

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, said Sunday Kyiv had agreed to nine humanitarian corridors to permit people to escape the heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine.

On her Telegram channel, Vereshchuk wrote, "All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops."

Russia confirms prisoner exchange

Tatiana Moskalova, the human rights commissioner in Russia, said that Russia and Ukraine had carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday.

Among the prisoners exchanged were four employees of Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation.

In a post online, Moskalova wrote, "Early this morning they landed on Russian soil."

Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv: official

A grave with dozens of Ukrainian civilians is reported to have been found in the village of Buzova, close to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, told Ukrainian television that the bodies of the civilians were found in a ditch near a petrol station.

The death toll was yet to be confirmed.

"Now we are returning to life but during the occupation we had our 'hotspots', many civilians died," Didych said on Saturday.

With Russian troops retreating from their attack on the capital and focusing their offensive on Ukraine's east, the grave in Buzova is the latest reported mass grave to be discovered.

Nine trains ready for evacuations Luhansk region, says governor

Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai has said that trains will be available for evacuations from the beleaguered region in Ukraine’s east on Sunday.

Residents will have a total of nine trains to use for evacuation, Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had called for the evacuation of residents in Luhansk and also other eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv amid reports of Russian forces repositioning for an assault.

Ukraine bans all Russian imports

Ukraine announced it has banned all imported goods from Russia.

"Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state," Economy Minister Yulia Svrydenko said on her Facebook page. "From now on, no Russian Federation's products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state."

Trade between the two nations has largely been cut off since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

"The enemy's budget will not receive these funds, which will reduce its potential to finance the war," Svrydenko added.

Zelenskyy still seeks peace despite possible war crimes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he was still pushing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians.

Zelenskyy was speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, a day after at least 52 people were killed in a rocket attack at the Kramatorsk train station.

"No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It's all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well," the president said.

But "we don't want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution."

Zelenskyy's comments come as Russia appears poised to begin ramping up attacks in the east of Ukraine.

Watch video 05:04 A German aid convoy heads for Ukraine

Zelenskyy urges ban on oil imports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again called for a ban on oil imports from Russia in his Saturday evening video address.

"When tyranny launches aggression against everything that keeps peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately," he said.

"The democratic world can definitely give up Russian oil and make it toxic to all other states," Zelenskyy asserted.

Zelenskyy also thanked UK PM Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for visiting Kyiv on Saturday.

German association advises against Russian gas boycott

The German chemical industry association (VCI) said a boycott of gas imports from Russia could have "catastrophic consequences for industry in Germany and the people in our country."

VCI Vice President Werner Baumann told the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Germany would see a "wave of unemployment" from such a move.

UK: Russia disproportionately attacked civilians in north

The UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) said following Russia's pullout from parts of northern Ukraine, there was evidence that Russian troops engaged in "disproportionate" attacks on civilians.

"Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants including the presence of mass graves, the fatal use of hostages as human shields, and mining of civilian infrastructure," the MOD said in its latest intelligence update.

British military intelligence also claimed Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Ukraine.

According to the statement, IEDs were being used to "inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement."

“Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians, including a nitrate acid tank at Rubizhne,” the statement added.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Saturday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday.

During the visit, Johnson walked with Zelenskyy through the capital. The UK leader pledged "unwavering" support for Ukraine, as Zelenskyy urged tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also visited Ukraine on Saturday and met with Zelenskyy. The Austrian leader visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where mass killings of civilians took place.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a donor conference in Warsaw raised a total of €9.1 billion ($9.9 billion) for Ukrainian refugees. Von der Leyen attended the event in person, while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau took part via videolink.

Watch video 02:15 Evacuations continue in Kramatorsk after deadly attack

Pro-Russian convoys were staged in cities across Germany, with participants denouncing "Russophobia."

During a rally in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, German Chancellor accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of carrying out "war crimes." In addition, he vowed to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons.

The comments contradicted German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that German arms deliveries to Kyiv have reached a limit.

Ukraine said a third prisoner swap with Russia is underway.

The Pentagon said thousands of Russian soldiers are gathered near the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

mm, wd/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)