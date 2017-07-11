Ukraine-Russia crisis: Blinken urges Putin to choose 'peaceful path'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv as part of an international bid to show solidarity with Ukraine amid fears over Russia's military movements.

The visit comes amid soaring tensions between Washington and Moscow over a possible Russian invasion of pro-Western Ukraine as tens of thousands of Russian troops amass on Ukraine's borders.

Blinken is scheduled to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in the Ukrainian capital later on Wednesday.

What did Blinken say?

Speaking at the US Embassy in Kyiv shortly after his arrival, Blinken emphasized that his visit is intended to reaffirm the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also said that the threat of an attack by Russia could happen very quickly.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that [Russian] force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," he said.

Blinken also said that while Washington hopes to resolve the tensions with diplomacy, Russia must show that it is willing to do the same.

"I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President [Vladimir] Putin's decision," Blinken said.

US and Russia to hold further talks

The show of US support for Ukraine comes ahead of a meeting between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expected to take place in Geneva on Friday.

The trip also comes after talks between Moscow and the West held in Europe last week failed to allay fears and resolve disagreements over Ukraine and other security matters.

Russia has repeatedly denied that an invasion is planned.

In a call between the US and Russian top diplomats ahead of Blinken's trip, Lavrov had urged Blinken "not to replicate speculation about the allegedly impending 'Russian aggression'".

Blinken stressed the importance of diplomacy in the current crisis, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Any discussion on European security must include NATO partners and allies in Europe, including Ukraine, he said.

Blinken will also travel to Berlin on Thursday where he plans to meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, along with their British and French counterparts, to discuss a possible response to any Russian military action.

