Ukraine: Russia accused of massacre, genocide over Bucha — live updates

Images reveal mass graves and bodies lining streets in towns outside Kyiv

Residents say departing Russian troops are killing civilians

A Red Cross evacuation mission hopes to reach Mariupol later on Sunday

EU Council President accuses Russia of massacre in Bucha

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, blamed Russia for "atrocities" committed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv.

He tweeted saying he was "shocked by haunting images."

Numerous civilians were found dead on the streets following the Russian army's retreat from the town. Ukrainian authorities say 280 people have also been buried in mass graves.

Nearly 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees

The UN's refugee agency said nearly 4.2 million people had fled Ukraine in just over five weeks since the war began. In just the last day, the number had incread by nearly 40,000.

Of those fleeing Ukraine, 90% are women and children as smen aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving because they are needed by the Ukrainian military to repel the Russian invasion.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that just over 200,00 foreign nationals living, working and studying in Ukraine also departed.

The IOM also estimates that nearly 6.5 million are internally displaced within Ukraine.

The result is a quarter of Ukraine's total population is displaced due to the conflict.

Russia will only export food to 'friendly countries'

Russian state-run RIA news agency reports Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of the country's Security Council who served a term as Russian president while Russian President Vladimir Putin was prime minister, said Russia will only export food and crops to "friendly countries."

He added that payment must be handled in rubles or their national currencies.

Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius killed in Mariupol

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's information agency announced Sunday that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius, 45, died, "While trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius."

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Sunday, "We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine."

Kvedaravicius was best known for his documentary "Mariupolis" which premiered at the 2016 Berlin's international film festival Berlinale.

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted Kvedaravicius "told the story of a besieged city with a strong will to live," and called it a big loss for Lithuania in the world.

Not enough peace talks progress for leaders' meeting: Russian negotiator

In seeming response to reports suggesting that Russia had agreed "verbally" to key Ukrainian positions at peace talks, Russia's chief negotiator has stressed that Moscow is sticking to its demands.

"The draft agreement is not ready for submission to a meeting at the top," Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram. "I repeat again and again: Russia's position

on Crimea and Donbas remains UNCHANGED."

Odesa 'attacked from the air': city council

Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port city of Odesa was hit by explosions early on Sunday, with officials saying missiles had been fired at it.

"Odesa was attacked from the air. Some missiles were shot down by air defense,'' the city council said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app. It said fires were reported in some areas but gave no details on what the attacks may have targeted.

However, regional administration spokesperson Sergey Bratchuk told Ukraine's public broadcaster that one of the city's "critical infrastructure facilities" was hit.

The attack on the city, where Ukraine's navy is headquartered, comes as Russian forces appear to be withdrawing from the north of the country.

Odesa has been preparing for possible Russian attacks

Mines in Black Sea 'pose a serious risk': UK intelligence report

In an intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defence has said that "reported mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity."

It said that though it was still unclear where the mines came from, "their presence is almost certainly due to Russian naval activity in the area," adding that it showed the risks posed by the Russian invasion to "neutral and civilian interests."

The update also said Russia was continuing to prevent Ukraine from receiving supplies from the sea by blockading the coast in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

Germany faces mounting criticism over Ukraine response

Ukrainian and Polish officials sharply criticized the German government in interviews published on Sunday, accusing Berlin of being too close with Moscow.

Poland's deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said that Warsaw "is not pleased with Germany's role in Europe."

"Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and we see the result today," Kaczynski told German newspaper Die Welt.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, took aim at German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He accused the longtime politician of building a "web of contacts with Russia for decades."

"For Steinmeier, the relationship with Russia was and remains something fundamental — even sacred. No matter what happens, even the [Russian] invasion doesn't play a big role," Melnyk told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

He also said that the German government hasn't been open in sharing its plans about potential weapons deliveries. The ambassador said he first heard about Berlin's plan to supply up to €308 million in weapons deliveries from reading it in the news.

"The communication could be a lot better," he said.

Retreat reveals mass graves and bodies in the streets

As Ukrainian forces slowly moved to retake areas around Kyiv that were besieged and occupied by Russian troops, they uncovered shocking scenes.

In Bucha, a town just outside the capital, numerous bodies lined the streets of the town — with Ukrainian civilians and Russian soldiers among the dead.

Journalists with the French news agency AFP counted at least 20 bodies in just one street. Reporters with the Associated Press said the bodies of at least six civilians were sprawled along a road and in a front yard.

"Those people were just walking and they shot them without any reason," a Bucha resident told AP, saying the departing Russian troops were behind the indiscriminate killings.

Bucha's Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said that at least 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves elsewhere in the town.

Kyiv Mayor Viltay Kitschko told Bild, "What happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide, cruel war crimes for which Putin is responsible." He added, "The oil and gas embargo must come immediately."

The images have sparked outrage among officials in Ukraine and circulated widely on social media.

The departure of Russian troops from Bucha and other areas has revealed the extent of damage to the occupied areas

Round-up of events in Ukraine war on Saturday

Ukraine's military said it regained control of the entire Kyiv region on Saturday, with Russian troops pulling out of embattled areas around the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned, however, that the retreat of Russian forces is creating a "catastrophic" situation for those stuck in the areas left behind.

Images from heavily damaged towns outside of Kyiv show land mines littering the roads and bodies dressed in civilian clothes lying in the streets.

Prominent Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin who went missing last month was found dead in a village north of Kyiv, making him the sixth journalist so far to be killed in the war.

Ukraine, along with the United Kingdom and other allies, warned that Russia's withdrawal from Kyiv does not signal a reprieve from fighting. They cited evidence showing Moscow moving to strengthen its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Baltic states sought to mount economic pressure on Russia by saying they'd stopped all imports of Russian gas on Saturday.

