Ukraine: Joe Biden says US could sanction Vladimir Putin

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Washington could hit Russian President Putin with personal sanctions in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The comments came as Russian combat troops massing around Ukraine launched new exercises.

What Biden said about a possible invasion of Ukraine

A Russian incursion into Ukraine could become the "largest invasion" since World War II, Biden said. "It would change the world.''

At the same time, Biden told reporters he has "no intention" of dispatching US troops to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said Monday that 8,500 US troops had been placed on "heightened alert."

What is the latest situation in Ukraine?

Western countries are concerned that Russia may attack its neighbor. Officials say as many as 100,000 Russian troops have gathered near the border with Ukraine.

The US and the UK have pulled families of diplomats out of Kyiv.

Moscow denies plans to invade. It blames the West for the tension and has put forward a list of demands, including a guarantee that Ukraine never join NATO and that the military alliance stops any eastward expansion.

NATO said on Monday it wasdispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid the current tension.

kb/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)