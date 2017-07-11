Ukraine: German Chancellor Scholz travels to Kyiv — live updates

3 major European leaders travel to Kyiv

European leaders on their way to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were due to arrive to Kyiv on Thursday, the French presidential palace said.

Scholz, Macron and Draghi took an overnight train to Kyiv from Poland, the French AFP news agency reported.

Major German and Italian media outlets, including Germany's ZDF and Italy's Repubblica, had earlier published a photo of the three leaders on the train.

A number of photo shots showed the three leaders together on a train carriage

It is the first time the three travel to Kyiv since the war started in Ukraine.

There has been speculation around the visit earlier this week that Scholz would be part of the joint trip ahead of a G7 summit at the end of June.

The trip is said to signify European unity in support of Ukraine.

Former German Chancellor seeks to recuperate parliamentary office

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has sent a letter to the Bundestag budget committee that challenges the decision to revoke his right to a parliamentary office.

Schröder was Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005. After leaving office he was involved with Russian energy firms Gazprom and Rosneft. Since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, he has drawn criticism for his ties to Moscow.

The committee voted in May to wind down his office. The office was allocated more than €400,00 ($418,000) last year.

In a letter to the committee's chair, Schröder's lawyer said that the former chancellor had learned "via the media" that his office was being "put on hold."

"This decision is based on the determination that he no longer has any 'continuing obligations arising from the office,'" Schröders lawyer said in the letter, adding that this determination is not substantiated and that it was unclear what these "continuing obligations" would constitute.

The letter also argues that a resolution taken from the media is "evidently illegal and unconstitutional."

Schröder's lawyer said that he hopes for "the chance to reach a mutually acceptable settlement by way of conversation on an even playing field."

Gazprom reduces gas supply to Germany by around 60% in two days

Russian energy giant Gazprom has begun reducing the volume of gas it supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to a daily maximum of 67 million cubic meters early on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Gazprom announced it would reduce the maximum delivery volume to 100 million cubic meters of gas per day, down from 167 million cubic meters.

Overall, the cut represents an approximate 60% reduction in gas supplies to Germany in just two days.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck accused Moscow of attempting to create unease and increase gas prices. He added that it was still possible to source alternative gas supplies on the market, albeit at a high price.

Two US volunteers in Ukraine reportedly missing

Two Americans who volunteered to support Ukraine's armed forces have reportedly gone missing.

The Telegraph newspaper cited an unnamed fellow fighter as saying that the two Americans were captured by Russian forces during a June 9 battle northeast of Kharkiv.

The two Americans are identified as Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, US military veterans who had been living in the state of Alabama.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said that he could not confirm the disappearance, but that "if it's true, we'll do everything we can to get them safely back home."

Kirby went on to discourage Americans from volunteering to fight in Ukraine.

"It is a war zone. It is combat. And if you feel passionate about supporting Ukraine, there's any number of other ways to do that that are safer and just as effective," Kirby said.

Russian companies using Georgian entities to bypass sanctions

David Arakhamia, Ukraine's chief negotiator with Russia, said Russian people and companies are circumventing Western sanctions by making use of Georgian entities to do so.

He told a German Marshall Fund event in Washington that Russians are "heavily" using "Georgian banks, Georgian financial system, Georgian companies and so on," to dodge the West's sanctions regime.

"If you are a sanctioned Russian person, you go to the Internet, you open up a Georgian company, open up remotely the bank account and start processing," Arakhamia added.

He also urged Washington to take action to close the loophole.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said defending the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine was "vital" as the outcome would indicate "who will dominate in the coming weeks" of the war.

Serhii Haidai, the governor of Luhansk province, said that the fighting around the contested city of Sievierodonetsk and other places in eastern Ukraine "is getting more difficult." By contrast, Britain's Ministry of Defense said that Russian forces were now in control of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

Watch video 02:23 Ukraine says Russia advancing in Sievierodonetsk

The United States will provide Ukraine with another $1 billion (€963 million) to help the country amid Russia's assault in the eastern Donbas region. The latest boost of aid will include major weapons systems that the Ukrainian government has appealed for such as howitzers, anti-ship missile launchers and rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The US will also send an additional $225 million in humanitarian aid to provide assistance for drinking water, food, shelter and other essential items.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its missiles had destroyed a warehouse in the Lviv region, which was being used to store ammunition for weapons donated by NATO members.

Germany will only be able to deliver three instead of four planned rocket launchers to Ukraine, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country is ready to host four-way talks with the UN, Russia and Ukraine in order to unblock the passage of grain through the Black Sea.

Watch video 02:03 Ukraine can't bring in its harvest

A UN panel investigating possible human rights violations said they are collecting evidence, but that it is too early to say whether the allegations constitute war crimes.

Chinese state media reported Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone and said his country would continue to support Russia's "sovereignty and security."

fb, ar, sdi/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)