Ukraine and global fallouts

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has come with all sorts of global fallouts: It's fueled world hunger, threatens global energy security and comes with a risk of nuclear catastrophe.
Kyiv has said Russian missiles landed near Ukraine's second-largest nuclear power station in Mykolaiv. Meanwhile, the Baltic states and Poland have closed their borders to Russians holding visas. DW rounds up the latest.
International concerns have been mounting about the safety of the Russian-held nuclear plant. It is now being switched to a cold state.
To stop Kremlin from earning big from energy, the G7 countries have agreed on an oil price cap scheme. The aim is to incentivize Russian oil buyers to participate.
The dispute over millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine could finally be over after the country reached an agreement with Russia to resume exports. What does that mean for the world?
As war in Ukraine strangles global wheat supplies and extreme weather hits harvests, hardy and climate-resilient wild and ancient grains could bring greater food security.
A new UN report on hunger shows that the number of acutely hungry worldwide is increasing as fuel and food prices soar. The war in Ukraine has intensified the crisis.
Despite having vast amounts of arable land, nutritious indigenous crops and a booming agricultural sector, Africa still imports most of its grain.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed food insecurity onto the table. Could an overlooked cereal help steady the situation and feed the global population in an era of climate crisis?