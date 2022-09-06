 UK pound sterling falls to 37-year low as recession looms | News | DW | 23.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK pound sterling falls to 37-year low as recession looms

The British pound has fallen to its lowest level in decades against the US dollar, amid fears over runaway inflation and recession. The UK government announced a drastic plan to cut taxes, claiming it would boost growth.

United States dollar bills amongst UK pound sterling coins and bank notes

The pound's woes against the dollar have been apparent for some time

Pound sterling dropped by 2% to as low as $1.1042 — the currency's weakest since early 1985 — on Friday, as the UK government announced historic tax cuts and hefty increases in borrowing.

With sterling already suffering from the effects of rampant inflation, the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, and Brexit, some traders have also eyed the government's plans nervously.

Why is the pound faring badly?

Traders appear increasingly anxious about the UK's economic outlook, with runaway inflation caused by Russia's war in Ukraine posing a threat to economies around the world.

Soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis pose an immediate challenge to the government of newly installed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Inflation is running at nearly 9.9%, the highest level since the 1980s — predicted to rise to 11% next month.

The pound slipped against the euro — itself trading poorly on currency markets — on Friday morning, dropping from €1.14 to €1.13.

Sterling's drop against both currencies came a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. While such an increase would typically drive up the currency value, it comes as many other central banks are doing the same.

As it raised rates, the bank announced that the UK may already be in recession, defined as two successive quarters of contraction. There are fears that higher interest rates could stifle investment as the cost of borrowing rises.

New UK Prime Minister Truss to focus on economy, energy

Meanwhile, some investors are wary of Truss's government's readiness to fund growth and tax cuts by borrowing.

What is the UK government doing?

UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng laid out a series of tax cuts aimed at boosting growth, saying it would be funded by borrowing and an increase in revenues through increased growth.

Kwarteng said he would cut personal income tax, scrap a planned business tax rise and lift a cap on bankers' bonuses in an effort to revive the faltering economy.

The basic rate of income tax will fall from 20% to 19% next year, while the top rate will shift from 45% to 40%.

Kwarteng's announcements were tagged as a "fiscal event" rather than an actual budget because it was not accompanied by an assessment from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

The opposition Labour Party described the plans as a "desperate gamble."

"Never has a government borrowed so much and explained so little... this is no way to build confidence, this is no way to build economic growth," said Labour's finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves.

The UK's leading economic research body, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the slashing of taxes was the largest since the budget of 1972. Those cuts are widely regarded to have had negative repercussions by fueling inflation.

rc/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Related content

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks after arriving in Downing Street in London, Britain, September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

UK: Liz Truss becomes new UK prime minister 06.09.2022

Conservative Party leader Liz Truss is Britain's new leader after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned. In a first speech, she presented a "bold plan" to introduce tax cuts, bolster the NHS, and face the energy crisis.

Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Liz Truss to be next British prime minister 05.09.2022

The foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest. As a result, she will succeed Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister.

June 18, 2022, London, United Kingdom: 'Cut energy bills now' placard is seen during the demonstration. Thousands of people and various trade unions and groups marched through central London in protest against the cost of living crisis, the Tory Government, the Rwanda refugee scheme and other issues. (Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Does Liz Truss have a plan to deal with the UK's crisis economy? 05.09.2022

As the new prime minister, Truss is facing a looming recession, a severe cost-of-living crisis, and a rocky prospect for EU-UK relations.

Advertisement