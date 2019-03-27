UK parliament holds 'indicative votes' on Brexit

In another blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, lawmakers voted with a majority of 44 in favor of the arrangements for the indicative vote process on alternative Brexit proposals — by 331 votes to 287. This essentially means that parliament takes over the agenda.

House Speaker John Bercow also referred to talk of the government bringing back its Brexit deal for a third try after two heavy defeats — either on Thursday or Friday next week.

The Speaker said that, for this to be allowed, there would have to be a substantial change to the motion. This has reduced the chance of the so-called 'Meaningful Vote' on the Brexit deal being brought back to the house.

"Therefore, in order that there should be no misunderstanding, I wish to make clear that I do expect the government to meet the test of change," he told the House on Wednesday.

Bercow also advised the government against attempts to get round his ruling: "They should not seek to circumvent my ruling by means of tabling either a notwithstanding motion or a tabling motion. The table office has been instructed that no such motions will be accepted."

House Speaker John Bercow

The House therefore moved on to consider a series of 8 indicative vote options, made even more significant by the Speaker's ruling.

In brief, the 'indicative votes' are:

B - John Baron’s - No deal

To leave the European Union without a deal on April 12.

D - Nick Boles’s - common market 2.0

UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and European Economic Area (EEA) with participation in the single market and a “comprehensive customs arrangement” with the EU after Brexit until a wider trade deal is agreed.

H - George Eustice’s - EFTA and EEA

Remaining within the EEA and rejoining EFTA, but remaining outside a customs union with the EU. The motion was also signed by Conservative MPs including former minister Nicky Morgan and head of the Brexit Delivery Group Simon Hart.

J - Ken Clarke’s - Customs union

Tabled by veteran Conservative Europhile Ken Clarke, this requires a commitment to negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU” in any Brexit deal.

K - Labour’s - Customs union and alignment with single market

Labour has tabled a motion proposing its plan for a close economic relationship with the EU.

L - Joanna Cherry’s - Revocation to avoid no deal

Under this plan tabled by Scottish MP Joanna Cherry, if the government has not passed its withdrawal agreement, it would have to stage a vote on a no-deal Brexit two sitting days before the scheduled date of departure.

M - Dame Margaret Beckett’s - Confirmatory public vote

Former foreign secretary Dame Margaret Beckett's motion would require a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification.

O - Marcus Fysh’s - Contingent preferential arrangements

This calls for the government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU, in case the UK is unable to implement a withdrawal agreement with the bloc.

Voting on paper

At 1900 UTC, in an unusual move, MPs are to mark their preferences on pieces of paper, rather than walking through a lobby to indicate their vote. These ballot papers will be made available in the division lobbies and MPs will vote by putting crosses next to “aye” or “noe” for each of the eight proposals.

After that, in the coming days parliament will discuss the most popular options and then vote on them. The key element is whether or not May's government will act on them.

jm/js (Reuters, AP)

