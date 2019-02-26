UK parliament backs Theresa May's plan for Brexit votes

UK lawmakers have voiced their support for a three-step plan that could allow them to delay the UK's departure from the EU. The Labour Party is poised to come out in favor of a second referendum that could stop Brexit.
UK lawmakers backed a plan by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday that could result in a delay to the country's planned exit from the European Union.
More than 500 MPs backed a motion by Labour Party MP Yvette Cooper that backed May's three-step plan that foresees parliament voting a second time on a revised version of May's Brexit deal by March 12.
If the deal is defeated, parliament will then vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal or delay its departure date.
The vote came a day after May presented the plan to parliament.
MPs also back to ensure EU citizens' rights
Cooper's motion was one of four that lawmakers voted on during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday:
Labour to back proposal for vote
As the Labour Party's amendment on an alternative plan was defeated, the opposition is to put forward or support an amendment in favor of a public vote.
Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said he was disappointed that the government had rejected the party's deal: "That’s why Labour will put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit."
Macron and Merkel weigh in
Ahead of the debate, Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Brexit during a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
At the press conference after their discussions, both leaders made statements about an extension to the process — with a slight difference in tone.
Merkel said that Germany and France "agree completely" that the already-negotiated withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK stands.
However, she added that the EU would not refuse the UK more time, if an extension was requested. "If Britain needs a bit more time, we will not refuse that, but we are aiming for an orderly solution — an orderly withdrawal by the British from the European Union," she said.
Macron said there was a need for a clear objective if any delay was envisaged: "We would agree to A50 [Article 50] extension only if it is justified by a new choice by the British." He added: "In no way can we accept an extension without a clear objective."
Ahead of the votes, UK premier May repeated that she did not want any postponement: "The government's policy is to get the legally binding changes so a deal can be brought back to this house... and we can leave on March 29 with a deal," she said.
