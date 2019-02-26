 UK parliament backs Theresa May′s plan for Brexit votes | News | DW | 27.02.2019

News

UK lawmakers have voiced their support for a three-step plan that could allow them to delay the UK's departure from the EU. The Labour Party is poised to come out in favor of a second referendum that could stop Brexit.

Grobritannien London Big Ben (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Yan)

UK lawmakers backed a plan by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday that could result in a delay to the country's planned exit from the European Union.

More than 500 MPs backed a motion by Labour Party MP Yvette Cooper that backed May's three-step plan that foresees parliament voting a second time on a revised version of May's Brexit deal by March 12. 

If the deal is defeated, parliament will then vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal or delay its departure date.

The vote came a day after May presented the plan to parliament.

Read more: Brexit: Theresa May offers MPs a choice between a deal, 'no deal' or delay

Watch video 02:09

British PM May opens way for Brexit delay

MPs also back to ensure EU citizens' rights

Cooper's motion was one of four that lawmakers voted on during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday:

  • The Labour Party's amendment (a) on an alternative Brexit plan: to negotiate with the EU for changes to the Political Declaration, a non-binding document that accompanies the legally binding Withdrawal Agreement, to secure a customs union, close alignment with the single market, alignment on rights and protections, participation in agencies and agreement on security arrangements. The amendment lost by 83 votes.
  • An amendment from Scottish National Party MP Ian Blackford (k) that the UK should not leave the EU in any circumstances without a deal "regardless of any exit date." The amendment lost by 36 votes.
  • Former Conservative ministerial aid Alberto Costa's amendment (b), backed by 141 MPs, to ensure EU citizens' rights in the UK after Brexit, with or without a deal. This amendment was accepted verbally by the house. There were no voices in opposition.
  • Labour MP Yvette Cooper's motion (f) for supporting May's three-step plan. The amendment passed by a majority of 502 votes. Several lawmakers abstained and 20 voted against.

Labour to back proposal for vote

As the Labour Party's amendment on an alternative plan was defeated, the opposition is to put forward or support an amendment in favor of a public vote. 

Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said he was disappointed that the government had rejected the party's deal: "That’s why Labour will put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit."

Macron and Merkel weigh in

Ahead of the debate, Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Brexit during a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris

At the press conference after their discussions, both leaders made statements about an extension to the process — with a slight difference in tone.

Merkel said that Germany and France "agree completely" that the already-negotiated withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK stands.

Read more: Brexit: What Europe wants

However, she added that the EU would not refuse the UK more time, if an extension was requested. "If Britain needs a bit more time, we will not refuse that, but we are aiming for an orderly solution — an orderly withdrawal by the British from the European Union," she said.

Macron said there was a need for a clear objective if any delay was envisaged: "We would agree to A50 [Article 50] extension only if it is justified by a new choice by the British." He added: "In no way can we accept an extension without a clear objective."

Read more: The draft Brexit deal — what you need to know.

Ahead of the votes, UK premier May repeated that she did not want any postponement: "The government's policy is to get the legally binding changes so a deal can be brought back to this house... and we can leave on March 29 with a deal," she said.

