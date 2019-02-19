 UK, Belgian pensioners receiving money for collaborating with Nazis | News | DW | 20.02.2019

News

UK, Belgian pensioners receiving money for collaborating with Nazis

Members of the Belgian parliament have called on their government to stop payments to pensioners who collaborated Nazi occupiers in WWII. British and Belgian citizens still receive compensation from Germany.

Belgien Erster amerikanischer Anti-Nazi-Film in Brüssel wieder aufgetaucht Filmszene (Reuters)

Belgian and British senior citizens still receive pensions from the German government for collaborating with Nazi Germany during World War II, according to Belgian parliamentarians, who submitted a proposal calling on the Belgian government to take up the matter with the German government.

The actual identities of the pensioners are known only to the German embassies responsible for passing on the payments. But the document submitted by the parliamentarians says about 30 Belgians receive the money, believed to be between €435 and €1,275 ($492 - $1,440) a month.

The four parliamentarians, Olivier Maingain, Stephane Crusniere, Veronique Caprasse and Daniel Senesael, added that former SS members in the UK were also receiving the money.

The Belgian MPs called on the government to "restore justice - fiscal, social and memorial - befitting historic and moral commitments taken by the founders of Europe, including our country and Germany."

