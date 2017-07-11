UK announces global rollout of coronavirus vaccine doses

The UK will start its global coronavirus vaccine distribution this week, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

It is part of a pledge to roll out 100 million shots worldwide by next June.

Raab revealed that Commonwealth countries like Kenya and Jamaica will benefit from the initial delivery of 9 million doses.

He said that "vulnerable places like Laos and Cambodia, partners like Indonesia, Malaysia," would also be sent vaccine doses. He said he hopes the whole world will be vaccinated by 2022.

What else do we know?

Raab said the United Kingdomꞌs commitment to distribute 100 million vaccine shots showed "Britain as a life-saving force for good in the world.

"This demonstrates weꞌre not just doing it because itꞌs our own interest," he added.

UK Prime Minister Johnson will meet Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta later on Wednesday as they prepare to host a fundraising summit on Thursday in the British capital, London.

The summit will gather other world leaders to talk about global education with representatives from the worlds of business, charity and youth work.

Johnson will offer Kenyatta 817,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses, half of which will be sent to the African countryꞌs capital Nairobi this week.

These first deliveries of the vaccine were agreed with G7 countries at meetings held in Cornwall on June 11-13.

jc/rt (Reuters, AFP)