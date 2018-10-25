Uighur activist Ilham Tohti wins EU's Sakharov Prize

The shortlist for the EU's top human rights prize this year drew attention to the plight of the Uighur people in China, multi-faceted rights violations in Brazil, and the issue of female genital mutilation (FGM).
The European Parliament on Thursday awarded its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Ilham Tohti.
Ilham is an economist fighting for the rights of China's Uighur minorityand the implementation of regional autonomy laws in China. In 2014 the human rights defender was sentenced to life imprisonment for separatism-related charges.
The EU's top human rights award will be presented on December 18 at a ceremony in the French city of Strasbourg.
Earlier this month, Tohti received the Council of Europe's Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize.
Read more: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon
'Recognizing the suffering'
The award recognizes the "suffering that Uighurs have gone through," Ilham's daughter told DW. She welcomed the gesture as a reflection of the EU's position.
"Every day I wake up worrying about my family members in China, and of course, I'm afraid," said Jewher Ilham, who is now living in the US. "When my dad first started speaking up for the Uighurs, he knew he could end up in prison. But he decided to take on this fight and continue on for other people's sake."
Who were the other finalists?
Three notable human rights defenders from Brazil were put forward, including Claudelice Silva dos Santos, Chief Raoni and murdered activist Marielle Franco.
Franco, a 38-year-old Rio de Janeiro councilor who fought for women's rights, Afro-Brazilian and LGBT rights, was gunned down along with her driver in March last year, after campaigning against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.
Silva dos Santos became an environmentalist and human rights defender after her brother and sister-in-law were killed for advocating against illegal logging and deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rain forest.
Chief Raoini, the indigenous leader of the Kayapo people and an environmentalist, has been fighting for four decades to save the Amazon forest and to protect indigenous cultures and ways of living.
From Kenya, a group of five students were nominated for their work combating female genital mutilation (FGM) through their app — the i-Cut. Known as The Restorers, group members Stacy Owino, Cynthia Otieno, Purity Achieng, Mascrine Atieno and Ivy Akinyi developed the app to make it easier for women to seek help, find a rescue center or report FGM to authorities.
Read more: Opinion: Human rights come first
Who were the other nominees
Another Brazilian, Jean Wyllys, made the shortlist. A journalist, lecturer and politician, he is the country's first gay activist to win a seat in Congress. During his two mandates, Wyllys tabled several laws including those on equal civil marriage and the legislation of abortion.
And Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny completed the list. His criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked anti-corruption rallies across the country. He was prevented from running in the presidential election and has been jailed three times.
2018 Laureate
Last year's winner was Ukrainian film-maker Oleg Sentsov who was released from prison in September's Ukraine-Russia prison swap after serving five years. Sentsov was an opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, his homeland, and was jailed for conspiracy to commit terrorist attacks in the region.
Read more: Growing discontent in Moscow poses challenge to Kremlin
What is the Sakharov prize
Named after the Soviet dissident and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov, the prize was set up in 1988 to recognize individuals or organizations in the fight for human rights and freedom. The 50,000-euro ($56,000) prize is given out every year.
mvb/rt (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Dozens of short videos featuring Uighurs crying silently have surfaced on a popular Chinese video app. Activists say the videos may contain hidden messages and are a form of protest against China's "re-education" camps. (23.08.2019)
Many girls and women in Africa suffer from the effects of female genital mutilation (FGM), although it is banned in several countries. Doctors on the ground and in Germany provide medical and psychological help. (06.02.2019)
A government institute at loggerheads with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has called the massive increase a "major setback." The right-wing administration's pro-agrobusiness policies are to blame, the agency claims. (07.08.2019)
The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)
When it comes to drafting a constitution, the concrete details aren't what's important. What matters is the underlying concept of humankind, which confers dignity on every human being, writes Alexander Görlach. (17.05.2019)
After lengthy negotiations, Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner exchange. While Ukraine saw prominent filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and others freed, Russia benefited most from the swap. (08.09.2019)
Facing the press for the first time since being freed in a major prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, the film director spoke of the suffering in Russian jails and issued a stark warning about Vladimir Putin. (10.09.2019)
As tens of thousands rallied on the streets of Moscow, Russia's rulers reacted with violence and fear. Their worries are warranted, writes Miodrag Soric. (11.08.2019)
One year after anti-police brutality activist Marielle Franco was murdered, police have two suspects in custody. Both of the individuals were said to be former officers. (12.03.2019)
Leaders of 300 groups across Brazil are protesting changes imposed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. They fear a loss of rights, and land to the interests of miners and large-scale agri-business. (26.04.2019)
The activist has been awarded the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Sentsov has demanded that all Ukrainian political prisoners be freed in Russia. Here are the main facts about him. (25.10.2018)
Fresh raids on the regional offices of opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been seen by supporters as attempts to intimidate his nonprofit anti-corruption group, recently designated by officials as a foreign agent. (16.10.2019)