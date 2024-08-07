Uganda: How making soap can clean up a river

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaUganda: How making soap can clean up a riverTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaHillary Ayesiga | Muteti Ngwili07/08/2024July 8, 20245 million people rely on Uganda's River Rwizi. Once clear and abundant, the now polluted waters threaten the entire river ecosystem. Industrial and plastic waste and sand mining are big problems that are being countered in part by soap making.https://p.dw.com/p/4hpRzAdvertisement