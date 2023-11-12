  1. Skip to content
Turning human waste into energy in Kenya

Wacera Ngunjiri | Julia Mielke
December 11, 2023

In rural communities in Kenya, human waste is being harnessed for energy as part of a project to replace firewood and help keep waterways clean. The aim is to turn excrement into briquettes or use it to fuel waste-to-energy plants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZtmE
