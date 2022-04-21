Wacera Ngunjiri
Kenyan journalist Wacera Ngunjiri is a freelance correspondent for DW's Eco Africa and The 77 Percent shows.https://twitter.com/Wacera_https://www.facebook.com/cera.ngunjiri
Wacera reports on environmental areas such as climate action, preserving nature and wildlife protection and sustainability
She is also commited to issues that concern young people that will be shaping Africa’s future.
Wancera is using her storytelling to showcase progressive ideas and ventures from a continent on the move.
