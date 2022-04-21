  1. Skip to content
Wacera Ngunjiri

Kenyan journalist Wacera Ngunjiri is a freelance correspondent for DW's Eco Africa and The 77 Percent shows.

Wacera reports on environmental areas such as climate action, preserving nature and wildlife protection and sustainability

She is also commited to issues that concern young people that will be shaping Africa’s future.

Wancera is using her storytelling to showcase progressive ideas and ventures from a continent on the move.

 

 

Featured stories by Wacera Ngunjiri

Eco Africa - Dolphines under water off the Kenyan coast

Trying to stop declining dolphin numbers

Researcher in Kenya are helping to protect endangered mammals from overfishing, habitat loss and unregulated tourism.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 21, 202204:23 min
Videostill DW Sendung | The 77 Percent

Reviving Kenya's tourism industry

Some of Kenya's most popular resorts have opened their doors again. But will the tourists return in time to save jobs?
TravelMarch 9, 202203:33 min
Stories by Wacera Ngunjiri

Eco Africa-Sendung

Tribe in Kenya at the verge of extinction

Rising water levels in Lake Turkana are displacing the smallest tribe in Kenya as fish stocks dwindle.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 3, 202304:50 min
Captain Joyce Beckwith in a hot air balloon

Kenya's first female balloonist

A Kenyan woman is trailblazing in the aviation industry as the first Black female hot air balloon pilot.
SocietyFebruary 1, 202302:19 min
Martha Apisa, 12, poses for a photograph outside their house after plaiting with the "coronavirus" hairstyle

Coronavirus hairstyle turns heads in Kenya

The coronavirus is hair-raising enough ... or is it? Check out this awesome COVID-19 inspired hairstyle from Kenya!
CultureMay 18, 20204 images
DW's Eco Africa - Electric taxis in Kenya

Doing Your Bit: Kenya's electric taxis

A startup is operating electric taxis in Nairobi. So far only eleven are on the road, the program may soon be expanded.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 19, 201901:35 min
DW's Eco Africa - Hair extensions from natural fibers

Hair extensions from natural fibers

A Kenyan entrepreneur is using sisal to put an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions. Her products are fully biodegradable, cheaper than synthetic extensions, and can even be reused.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 6, 201902:59 min
DW eco@africa - Lake Turkana Wind Farm

Africa's biggest wind farm

Kenya's Lake Turkana Wind Power project is designed to bring clean, affordable energy to a million homes.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 23, 201803:52 min
