How Maasai women protect their communities with green skills

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaHow Maasai women protect their communities with green skillsNature and EnvironmentKenyaWacera Ngunjiri09/03/2024September 3, 2024Deforestation, irregular rainfall and increased drought threaten food security in areas where the Maasai communities in Kenya live. By learning a range of green skills, Indigenous women are protecting their environment and improving their lives.