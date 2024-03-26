The popular TV show that's changing farming in Kenya

Food SecurityKenyaThe popular TV show that's changing farming in KenyaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityKenyaWacera Ngunjiri03/26/2024March 26, 2024It's lively, fun and intensely practical: For more than a decade, the pioneering TV series Shamba Shape Up has helped farmers increase their yields and adopt eco-friendly methods. Some viewers have even been inspired to take up farming themselves!https://p.dw.com/p/4dyqlAdvertisement