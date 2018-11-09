Turkish court sentences German-Kurdish singer to six years in prison

A Turkish court in the city of Edirne has sentenced a German-Kurdish singer to six years and three months in prison, accusing her of being a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

She was acquitted on two further counts of incitement and insulting the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. In all, she faced up to 13 years behind bars.

The woman, whose trial began on September 26, followed court proceedings via video link from the Bakirkoy women's prison in Istanbul. Her attorney, Newroz Akalin, said the verdict will be appealed.

Turkey, as well as the European Union and the United States, consider the PKK a terrorist organization.

Arrested at opposition campaign rally

The singer, who goes by the name Hozan Cane, was arrested in Edirne in late June after she had appeared at a campaign event for the pro-Kurdish opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) ahead of national elections. Prosecutors focused on some of Cane's Facebook posts in their arguments.

Cane's family said the photos in the posts were taken during the filming of a movie about "Islamic State" (IS) atrocities committed against Yezidis in Iraq. Yezidis are a religious group, some of whom identify as ethnic Kurds. The photos show Cane with fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria. The Turkish government also sees the YPG — which is fighting IS — as linked to the PKK and has been attacking them militarily in Syria.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? The Böhmermann affair March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Tensions following failed coup in Turkey July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany criticizes post-coup purge Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Kurdish rallies in Cologne Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Arrest of German citizens in Turkey February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the "Welt" newspaper, was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu and human rights activist Peter Steudtner were detained in Turkey for what Berlin dubbed "political reasons." Turkey accused them of supporting terrorist organizations. All three have since been released pending trial.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany bans Turkish referendum rallies March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Spying allegations March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey' August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Turkey's military offensive in Afrin January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Özil quits July 2018: German footballer Mesut Özil quit the national team following the fallout from his meeting with the Turkish president. Özil said he was being made a scapegoat for Germany's forgettable performance at the FIFA World Cup in Moscow because of his Turkish heritage. Erdogan praised Özil's decision and slammed the "racist" mistreatment of the footballer.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Travel ban lifted August 2018: A Turkish court removed the travel ban on German journalist Mesale Tolu, who was arrested last year on terrorism-related charges. But the trial against Tolu, who has since returned to Germany, is set to continue. Her husband, Suat Corlu, who is facing similar charges, has been ordered to remain in Turkey. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



Hasty verdict

Mustafa Pekoz, who is part of Cane's legal team, was critical of the swiftness of the court's decision.

"Not one of our motions was granted during the trial," he told DW. "The court's decision was premature."

He accused the court of quickly handing down its verdict in order "to hinder public support" for his client.

The singer's daughter was also stunned by the speed with which the court reached its decision. Dilan Ors told DW: "It shocked us that the court issued this heavy verdict — guilt of membership in a terrorist organization — in less than 10 minutes. All of our evidence was ignored. We were not expecting a decision like this. Of course we are going to appeal."

Another German with 'terrorist ties'?

The German Foreign Office said the singer is receiving support from the German consulate in Istanbul and that representatives were present during the trial. Cane is a German citizen and a resident of Cologne.

Cane is the third German in as many months to be sentenced to prison in Turkey on terror-related charges. At least four further German citizens are currently in Turkish prisons and due to be tried on terror charges in the coming weeks.

German Left Party parliamentarian Sevim Dagdelen called Cane's trial "a political farce." She says it simply shows that "Turkey is not a country of laws but rather a despotic regime."

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown on the press As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote. Author: David Martin



