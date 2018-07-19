Turkey detains another German national on 'terror propaganda' charges

Turkey has once again arrested a German citizen on supposed "terror propaganda" charges, Germany's Foreign Ministry in Berlin confirmed on Thursday.

The German man, identified only Dennis E., was arrested in southern Turkey for allegedly producing and disseminating propaganda for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on social media.

According to local media, Dennis E. was arrested by anti-terror police in his apartment in the coastal town of Arsuz in the Hatay province. After being questioned, he was remanded in custody at the request of the public prosecutor's office on suspicion of spreading "terrorist propaganda."

Germany's Foreign Ministry said the embassy in Ankara was in touch with Turkish authorities over the matter.

Little is known about Dennis E.; however, he is believed to be of Turkish origin.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? The Böhmermann affair March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Tensions following failed coup in Turkey July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany criticizes post-coup purge Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Kurdish rallies in Cologne Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Arrest of German citizens in Turkey February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the German newspaper "Die Welt" was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu, have also been detained in Turkey for what Berlin says are "political reasons." Turkey has accused some of them of allegedly supporting terrorist organizations.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany bans Turkish referendum campaign rallies March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Spying March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey' August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Turkey's military offensive in Afrin January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



German-Turkish tensions once again threaten to spill over

The man's arrest comes just a week after Germany lifted economic sanctions on Turkey and relaxed its travel advice for the country by removing a warning on its website about Germans facing a high risk of arrest when visiting the country.

Tensions between Turkey and Germany escalated after the July 2016 failed coup and subsequent state of emergency, which saw a number of German nationals imprisoned, including the German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel.

Yücel was released earlier this year, although he still remains indicted on similar "terror propaganda" charges.

Despite the recent easing in relations between Berlin and Ankara, several Germans still remain in Turkish custody. At the end of June, Hozan Cane, a German singer of Kurdish origin, was detained by Turkish security forces during a campaign for the pro-Kurdish HDP party. In mid-April, Adil Demirci, a social worker from Cologne who wrote for the left-wing news agency Etha, was arrested in Istanbul along with two other reporters.

dm, law/rc (AFP, dpa)