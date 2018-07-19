Turkey detains another German national on 'terror propaganda' charges

Germany's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the arrest of a German national in Turkey's Hatay province. Dennis E. has been charged for expressing his support for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Facebook.
Turkey has once again arrested a German citizen on supposed "terror propaganda" charges, Germany's Foreign Ministry in Berlin confirmed on Thursday.
The German man, identified only Dennis E., was arrested in southern Turkey for allegedly producing and disseminating propaganda for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on social media.
According to local media, Dennis E. was arrested by anti-terror police in his apartment in the coastal town of Arsuz in the Hatay province. After being questioned, he was remanded in custody at the request of the public prosecutor's office on suspicion of spreading "terrorist propaganda."
Read more: The Middle East's complex Kurdish landscape
Germany's Foreign Ministry said the embassy in Ankara was in touch with Turkish authorities over the matter.
Little is known about Dennis E.; however, he is believed to be of Turkish origin.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.
German-Turkish tensions once again threaten to spill over
The man's arrest comes just a week after Germany lifted economic sanctions on Turkey and relaxed its travel advice for the country by removing a warning on its website about Germans facing a high risk of arrest when visiting the country.
Read more: Who is Deniz Yücel — and why is the German-Turkish journalist still on trial?
Tensions between Turkey and Germany escalated after the July 2016 failed coup and subsequent state of emergency, which saw a number of German nationals imprisoned, including the German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel.
Yücel was released earlier this year, although he still remains indicted on similar "terror propaganda" charges.
Despite the recent easing in relations between Berlin and Ankara, several Germans still remain in Turkish custody. At the end of June, Hozan Cane, a German singer of Kurdish origin, was detained by Turkish security forces during a campaign for the pro-Kurdish HDP party. In mid-April, Adil Demirci, a social worker from Cologne who wrote for the left-wing news agency Etha, was arrested in Istanbul along with two other reporters.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
dm, law/rc (AFP, dpa)
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Berlin that Turkey is no less safe than other European states. Germany issued a travel warning against Turkey back in July, citing the risk of detention. (06.03.2018)
The ongoing trial against German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel highlights the dysfunctional state of Turkey's judicial system. Once a hostage, he is now free and back in Germany. But other journalists aren't so lucky. (30.06.2018)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's swearing-in as Turkey's new all-powerful president is the culmination of a long quest. But Turkey remains divided, and Germany must not abandon the Turkish opposition, says DW's Gunnar Köhne. (09.07.2018)
International artists have called for the release of the German-Turkish journalist and publisher who on Sunday will have been held for 300 days without charge. He was moved from solitary detention a few days ago. (09.12.2017)
Foreign fighters against "Islamic State" have been subjected to heavy mistreatment in Iraqi Kurdish prisons. Karlos Zurutuza and Ferran Barber spoke with western volunteers, and recounted months spent in jail. (29.12.2017)
Conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Turkey have unleashed a tangle of political and military organizations among the Kurds. DW explains who's who in a struggle that is shaping the Middle East. (17.05.2017)
Turkey has issued arrest warrants for the leader of the main Syrian Kurdish party (PYD) allied with the western anti-"Islamic State" coalition. Ankara accuses the PYD of ties to Kurdish guerillas in Turkey's southeast. (22.11.2016)
Deniz Yücel, a German journalist who had been in jail in Turkey for a year, has left the country. Berlin welcomed the news, but warned that other reporters, among them Germans, remain in detention. (16.02.2018)
Hozan Cane had been attending campaign events ahead of Sunday's election when she was arrested. The terror charges against her reportedly relate to scenes she plays in a movie about genocide against Yazidis in Iraq. (27.06.2018)
Two reporters for the Turkish branch of German newspaper Tageszeitung were detained and had their homes searched in Ankara. The arrests were part of a wider clampdown on critics of Turkey's military operation in Syria. (23.01.2018)