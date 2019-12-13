 Trump condemns impeachment in long, angry letter ahead of vote | News | DW | 17.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump condemns impeachment in long, angry letter ahead of vote

Donald Trump sent a furious letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, as lawmakers prepare to vote on impeaching the president this week. Despite his tone, Trump seemed resigned to the vote's likely approval.

Pro-impeachment protest in New York

In a 6-page, rambling letter sent to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump angrily condemned the impeachment proceedings against him, ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives scheduled for later this week.

Drawing on past rhetoric, Trump classified the move as a "crusade" against him and likened the inquiry to the "Salem Witch Trials." In the 17th century, the American city of Salem, Massachusetts went through a period of mass hysteria that resulted in the trial and execution of dozens of people on charges related to witchcraft.

Read more: Should Europe adjust to US foreign policy based on favors?

The US president called the impeachment process a "hoax" rooted in Democrats' refusal to accept his election.

"You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, personal political and partisan gain," Trump wrote. 

He also defended the "absolutely perfect" phone call with the Ukrainian president that lies at the center of the impeachment probe and again attempted to justify investigations into Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden. 

Watch video 01:51

House unveils impeachment articles, Trump vents at rally


Message for the American people

Trump seemed to direct his message to the general American public more than at Pelosi and House Democrats.

Despite the angry tone, the president seemed resigned to the likelihood that the vote for impeachment will pass in the House. If the process is completed, Trump would be the third US president to be impeached.

Pelosi and House Democrats did not immediately respond to the letter.

Pro-impeachment demonstrations

In the lead-up to the vote, demonstrations in favor of impeachment took place around the US on Tuesday evening.

Liberal organizations like MoveOn.org and Indivisible organized hundreds of gatherings across the country, with protesters calling for the president to be removed from office. 

A test for US politics

On Tuesday, lawmakers were engaged in fierce deliberations over the rules for the historic impeachment debate likely to get under way in the House on Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee will provide the framework for the vote, which could take place as early as Wednesday.

Watch video 00:25

Donald Trump: 'You're trivializing impeachment'

No House Republicans are expected to vote in favor of impeachment, but Democrats appear to have enough votes to win the simple majority necessary to push the trial into the Republican-held Senate.

From there, a two-thirds majority would be required to remove Trump from the office of the president. The Republican majority is likely to hand Trump an acquittal in that trial, scheduled for January.

kp/se (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

US lawmakers approve charges against Donald Trump

The House of Representatives is now set to vote to impeach US President Donald Trump next week, albeit without any Republican support. The White House has called the impeachment process a "desperate charade." (13.12.2019)  

Opinion: The never-ending impeachment hearing

The first public hearing in the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump revealed few new insights and was more of a marathon political drama, writes DW correspondent Carla Bleiker. (14.11.2019)  

Should Europe adjust to US foreign policy based on favors?

The White House's transactional treatment of allies is not limited to Ukraine. The US impeachment inquiry reveals plenty of pitfalls for European partners, Teri Schultz reports. (04.12.2019)  

India's 'witches' victims of superstition and poverty

Witch hunting is usually associated with the Middle Ages, but in some parts of India women still fall prey to the practice. Several Indian states have introduced laws to prevent it, but activists say they are inadequate. (26.07.2019)  

Trump impeachment: Formal charges loom as congressional panel weighs evidence

A US congressional panel leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump debated the evidence against him, setting off a pivotal week as Democrats move forward to hold a full House vote before Christmas. (09.12.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

House unveils impeachment articles, Trump vents at rally  

Donald Trump: 'You're trivializing impeachment'  

Related content

USA Kapitol in Washington

US lawmakers approve charges against Donald Trump 13.12.2019

The House of Representatives is now set to vote to impeach US President Donald Trump next week, albeit without any Republican support. The White House has called the impeachment process a "desperate charade."

Jerry Nadler Impeachment USA

US Democrats announce two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump 10.12.2019

Two articles of impeachment against Trump have been unveiled. Democrats have accused him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 election rivals.

USA Nancy Pelosi zu Impeachmentverfahren

Nancy Pelosi greenlights plan to impeach Donald Trump 05.12.2019

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that lawmakers will move forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The president's actions seriously violated the Constitution, she said.

Advertisement