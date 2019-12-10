US lawmakers approve charges against Donald Trump

US lawmakers on Friday approved two charges against US President Donald Trump, voting strictly along party lines. This effectively paves the way for the lower house in Congress to vote to impeach the head of state.

The House Judiciary Committee approved articles that charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrat political opponents in the US on his behalf.

The vote was 23 in favor and 17 against and went down strictly along party lines.

"Today is solemn and sad day," said Committee chairman Jerry Nadler of the Democratic Party. "For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president."

More to follow…

Read more: Donald Trump impeachment inquiry has Ukraine, Zelenskiy in a bind

ls/msh (AFP, AP)