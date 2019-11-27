 Trump impeachment: House Democrats share ′overwhelming′ evidence | News | DW | 03.12.2019

News

Trump impeachment: House Democrats share 'overwhelming' evidence

US House Democrats have released their final report laying out the case for impeaching US President Donald Trump. Their findings point to ample evidence for impeachment.

US President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

US House Democrats on Tuesday released their final report, which aims to provide the basis for formal impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump.

In the 300-page report, the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee concludes that Trump, both personally and through intermediaries, pressured the Ukrainian government into investigating Democratic political rival Joe Biden for the sake of his own political gain.

"The president placed his personal political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election process, and endangered US national security," the report reads. 

It characterizes the president's misconduct as neither "an isolated occurrence, nor was it the product of a naive president."

"The evidence of the president's misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress," it says.

Obstruction charges alone would be enough to move ahead with impeachment proceedings.

The report is a summary of weeks of testimonies from top government officials.

The Committee will meet Tuesday evening to vote on the report's conclusions. It will then advance to the House Judiciary Committee, where it will be considered on Wednesday.

If the full House of Representatives votes to move forward with impeachment charges, a trial in the US Senate would follow. A two-thirds voter majority in the Republican-led Senate would be required to remove the president from his post. 

kp/ng (dpa, Reuters)

