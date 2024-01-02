Traveling by water though Germany's amazing Spreewald forest

LifestyleGermanyTraveling by water though Germany's amazing Spreewald forestTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLifestyleGermanyHannah Hummel | Kerstin Schmidt02/01/2024February 1, 2024Crisscrossed by rivers, canals and streams, the Spreewald presents a fascinating natural spectacle only an hour southeast of Berlin by train. Euromaxx reporter Hannah Hummel explores the area from the water. https://p.dw.com/p/4birdAdvertisement