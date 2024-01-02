  1. Skip to content
Traveling by water though Germany's amazing Spreewald forest

Hannah Hummel | Kerstin Schmidt
February 1, 2024

Crisscrossed by rivers, canals and streams, the Spreewald presents a fascinating natural spectacle only an hour southeast of Berlin by train. Euromaxx reporter Hannah Hummel explores the area from the water.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bird
