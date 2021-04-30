 Trabant: The East German car remains iconic | Lifestyle | DW | 30.04.2021

Lifestyle

Trabant: The East German car remains iconic

The production of the classic East German car, the "Trabi," halted on April 30, 1991. Explore the history of the car that's now cult.

  • West Berliners greet a Trabi on the night the wall fell (Photo: Imago/Sven Simon)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Trabant 601 (1964)

    The Trabant was to the East what the VW Beetle was to the West - a vehicle for the masses. It was cheap to produce, with an outer body made of hard plastic. The car's moment in the spotlight came with the fall of the Berlin wall, as citizens of the DDR spilled over the newly open East-West border in their "Trabis." There are still some 33,000 Trabants roaming the streets of Germany today.

  • A family with a VW at a lake (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Germany's best cult cars

    VW Beetle (1938)

    There's no stopping this faithful old model. With more than 21 million units having rolled off the production line, the VW Beetle is the most famous car in the world. From 1938 to 2003, its design never strayed far from the original - think "Herbie," or his German movie counterpart "Dudu."

  • A VW campervan in a history museum | (DW/M. Reitz)

    Germany's best cult cars

    VW T1 (1950)

    The colorful VW Campervan, know as a "Bulli" in Germany, became a symbol of the hippie movement. Volkswagen wasn't initially too pleased about this, but it didn't do their sales any harm. More than 10 million VW buses have been sold since the model's introduction, of which 1.8 million were T1 models. They've also had an impressive film career - although mostly in supporting roles.

  • A Messerschmitt cabin scooter KR 200 (Photo: picture alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Messerschmitt Cabin Scooter (1953)

    With three wheels and an aerodynamic body, it should come as no surprise that Messerschmitt was originally an aircraft manufacturer. After the Second World War, with production at a stand-still, the company agreed to work with engineer Fritz Fend on his "Flitzer" car model. It was a short-lived partnership - in 1956 Messerschmitt went back to aircraft production.

  • A Mercedes-Benz 300 SL mit open wing doors (Photo: Daimler AG)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Mercedes 300 SL (1954)

    This car was nicknamed the "Gullwing," thanks to its wing-like doors. The 300 SL Silver Arrows racing car earned Mercedes-Benz a surprise comeback on the motorsport scene. After wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Carrera Panamericana racing events, a street version went into production.

  • A BMW Isetta (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    Germany's best cult cars

    BMW Isetta (1955)

    It may not be speedy, but the BMW Isetta was still a financial success story for BMW between 1955 and 1962. Cheap and practical, this microvehicle with a motorcycle engine was known as a "bubble car." It opened at the front, just like a fridge.

  • A Goggomobil (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Goggomobil (1955)

    Another microcar with cult status is the Hans Glas "Goggo," named after the owner's grandson. Unlike other mini vehicles that had come before it, the Goggo could hold up to four people - although, given the car's 1.6-meter length, it was a bit of a squeeze. One of the car's key selling points was that it was so compact you only needed a motorcycle license to drive it.

  • A Porsche 911 Turbo 1979 (Foto: picture-alliance//HIP)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Porsche 911 (1963)

    With more than half a century of production behind it, the 911 is among the longest existing models in automobile history. In all its reincarnations, the trademark Porsche model has retained its most memorable features. With its striking headlights and its steep-sloped rear, the 911 is instantly recognizable.

  • A Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman-Limousine (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Mercedes-Benz 600 (1964)

    An in-car telephone, air conditioning and a freezer compartment were just some features of the German luxury sedan of the 60s and 70s. It attracted an endless list of celebrity owners, from the Pope to John Lennon. It was a little too pricey for the German government's liking, but they did rent one for special occasions, such as the 1965 state visit of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • An Opel Kadett B (Photo: S. Storbeck)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Opel Kadett B (1965)

    According to a song by German punk band WIZO: "Whether limousine, estate or coupé - the coolest car is a Kadett B." It seems 2.7 million customers agreed, making this one of Opel's most successful models. In the early 70s, Opel used the advertising slogan "Das Auto" for the Kadett B - long before their rivals at Volkswagen recycled the phrase.

  • A Wartburg 353 (Photo: picture-alliance/ZB/J. Wolf)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Wartburg 353 (1966)

    The Wartburg, which takes its name from a castle in the car's home town of Eisenach, was largely produced for the export market. The cheap vehicles found some success in countries such as Hungary and Great Britain. Back in West Germany, however, demand was low - owning an East German car would have been quite the political statement.

  • An NSU Ro 80 (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/W. Gutberlet)

    Germany's best cult cars

    NSU Ro 80 (1967)

    When NSU presented the Ro 80, rival manufacturers were watching closely. The car's twin-rotor Wankel engine, which was named after its inventor Felix Wankel, earned it the title "Car of the Year 1967." Unfortunately the technology wasn't quite ready, and NSU began replacing the motors as a precautionary measure. This unsettled potential customers and the car ultimately flopped.

  • A Mercedes Benz W 115 (Photo: R. Stricker)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Mercedes Benz /8 "Stroke Eight" (1968)

    The conservative W 114/115 series sedan was hardly the fastest Mercedes around, with a top speed of 130 km/h. That makes it perhaps all the more impressive that it was not uncommon to find a Stroke Eight with several million kilometers on the clock. The quality of the car earned Mercedes 1.9 million satisfied customers - and the Stroke Eight became a collector's item.

  • An Opel GT Cabrio (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Opel GT (1968)

    "Only flying is better," is how Opel advertised its answer to the American "muscle cars." Sweeping curves, supposedly reminiscent of a Coca-Cola bottle, and pop-up headlights completed the car's unique look. An affordable price tag meant the car also attracted attention in the United States.

  • A VW Typ 181 Kurierwagen (Photo: picture alliance/dpa/JOKER)

    Germany's best cult cars

    VW Type 181 (1969)

    Initially produced for the German army, VW marketed the Type 181 as a multipurpose leisure car for young people. It offered little in the way of comfort, but a retractable roof transformed this austere jeep into a convertible. The Type 181 was warmly received in the US, where it was known simply as "The Thing."

  • A picture from Manta, Manta (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Opel Manta (1970)

    What Opel intended as a middle-class sporty model quickly became a must-have item for young men. Cue countless jokes about Manta drivers and their modest IQs. Film producer Bernd Eichinger paid tribute to the car in his 1991 comedy "Manta Manta," which co-starred a young Til Schweiger.

  • A Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Germany's best cult cars

    VW Golf (1974)

    In 1974, VW brought its first Golf model to market, billing it as the successor to the beloved Beetle. For a subcompact car, the Golf was surprisingly sporty and efficient - a big advantage following the 70s oil crisis. The car's success took even VW by surprise, and the convertible model, nicknamed the "Strawberry Basket," became a sought-after cult car.

  • An Audi Quattro Sport (Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Photoshot)

    Germany's best cult cars

    Audi quattro (1980)

    "Quattro," Italian for four, refers to the car's four-wheel drive element. This unique coupé caused quite a stir upon its release. Four years later, Audi brought out the high-performance Quattro Sport (pictured). Only 220 units were produced, making it a real collector's item. More than 11,000 units of the original version, known as the "Urquattro," were made.

    Author: Melinda Reitz (rs), Silke Wünsch


On November 7, 1957, the first "Trabi" rolled off the line. On April 30, 1991, the last one left the factory. The history in between saw this little car contraption turn into a mega star.

The "running cardboard," the "plastic bomber" or the "Saxon Porsche" — those are just some of the many nicknames that have been given to the Trabant.

And there's a grain of truth to every joke: The car, which was produced in Zwickau, Saxony, was made of a hard plastic known as Duroplast, made from recycled materials including pressed cotton fibers, synthetic resins and rags from the Soviet Union.  

Metal was in short supply in the GDR, so the Trabi's carmaker used the raw materials that were available at that time — at least the car couldn't rust completely...

Innovation? No, thanks!

Although there were plans for further development — and East German engineers even came up with prototypes — GDR leaders halted the production of new, enhanced models. Inevitably, the East German car industry could not keep up with the West, so the Trabi was condemned to remain the dirty, noisy exhaust blower we've known to this day.  

Read more: Ostalgia: Romanticizing the GDR

Since there was hardly any alternative to the Trabi in the GDR, it found buyers. People were even eager to wait years for it, since the demand far exceeded the supply. While around 16.4 million people lived in East Germany in 1989, only about three million Trabis were made from 1959 to 1991. 

1989: The Trabi becomes the iconic 'car of the year'

The model became world famous when the Berlin Wall came down, as thousands of Trabis lined up to freely cross the border from East to West Germany in 1989, making it the "car of the year." Still, despite its charged symbolism, the Trabant disappeared from Germany's roads quickly afterwards.

Western cars were sleeker, and the modern automobiles appealed to the reunited nation far more than the compact, less comfortable old-fashioned vehicle. 

Read more: East Germans still victims of 'cultural colonialism' by the West

A screenshot of Google Doodle for German Unity Day showing a VW Beetle and a Trabant

Google Doodle for German Unity Day in 2017: A VW Beetle and a Trabant

In 1991, the production was therefore discontinued. The region where it was made has, however, remained an important location for the German automotive industry. Volkswagen settled in Zwickau, Chemnitz and Eisenach and developed the Golf and Polo models there. Opel has been producing cars there since 1992, along with numerous new suppliers that call Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt their home.

Read more: In Germany, old divisions die hard

A popular vintage car

While Germans are known for their love of luxurious cars, in the eyes of many, the Trabi remains a cult car. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, around 34,500 Trabants were registered in Germany at the beginning of 2019.

Trabant owners gather at different fan meetings held all over Germany every year, and different companies allow tourists to drive around in them as well. 

Even Google has celebrated the East German car's iconic legacy. In its Google Doodle for the 2017 Day of German Unity, the tech giant created a whimsical image featuring a blue Trabi alongside a red West German Volkswagen. 

rey/jt/eg (AFP, dpa)

