 Tourists charged with stealing bricks from Auschwitz

Europe

Tourists charged with stealing bricks from Auschwitz

Two Hungarian tourists have been handed suspended jail terms after they were caught trying to pinch bricks from the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz. The pair said they wanted to bring home a "souvenir," according to police.

The gate at Auschwitz with the words 'Arbeit Macht Frei'

The Hungarian nationals were detained after other visitors at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp spotted the pair loading bricks from the ruins of a crematorium into a bag, Polish police said Monday.

Security officers were alerted and police were called to the scene.

"The man and woman were charged with theft of a cultural asset. They both admitted to wrongdoing," regional police press officer Mateusz Drwal told Polish news agency PAP.

Read more4 out of 10 German students don't know what Auschwitz was

The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were each fined €346 ($405) and handed a one-year prison sentence on probation.

"They explained that they had wanted to bring back a souvenir and didn't realize the consequences of their actions," Drwal said.

Read more'We are the last Auschwitz survivors'

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


Notorious concentration camp

Auschwitz-Birkenau is one of several death camps built and operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during the Second World War.

The Nazis murdered an estimated 1 million Jews there between 1940 and 1945. More than 100,000 others, including non-Jewish Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and resistance fighters, were also killed at the camp.

It was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979. All objects on its premises are protected.

nm/kms (AFP, dpa)

Merkel reiterates German guilt as Polish Holocaust bill spat rages

Auschwitz: Evolution of a death camp and Holocaust memorial

Rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang have accepted an invitation to visit Auschwitz following outrage over their anti-Semitic lyrics. What should they expect? The facts and figures behind the Nazi's monstrous death factory. (04.06.2018)  

Auschwitz: Evolution of a death camp and Holocaust memorial

Auschwitz-Birkenau: 4 out of 10 German students don't know what it was

Just 47 percent of 14- to 16-year-olds in Germany know that Auschwitz-Birkenau was a Nazi death camp, a survey shows. Its authors cite fewer history lessons as a reason. (28.09.2017)  

Auschwitz trial documents and recordings awarded special UNESCO status

'Never Again': Memorials of terror

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: The Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Memorials across Germany ensure the millions of victims are not forgotten. (12.04.2018)  

Auschwitz-Birkenau: 4 out of 10 German students don't know what it was

Just 47 percent of 14- to 16-year-olds in Germany know that Auschwitz-Birkenau was a Nazi death camp, a survey shows. Its authors cite fewer history lessons as a reason. (28.09.2017)  

'We are the last Auschwitz survivors'

She kept silent for 40 years. Yet, since Judith Rosenzweig learned the Holocaust is being denied with greater regularity, she decided to speak about the ghettos, forced marches and concentration camps she survived. (26.01.2017)  

'Never Again': Memorials of terror

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: The Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Memorials across Germany ensure the millions of victims are not forgotten. (12.04.2018)  

Zweiter Weltkrieg Ghetto Lodz - Ghetto Litzmannstadt

Poland strips back controversial Holocaust law 27.06.2018

Auschwitz: Evolution of a death camp and Holocaust memorial 04.06.2018

Rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang have accepted an invitation to visit Auschwitz following outrage over their anti-Semitic lyrics. What should they expect? The facts and figures behind the Nazi's monstrous death factory.

Polen, Ausschwitz: KZ Gedenkstätte Auschwitz-Birkenau

Holocaust law: Poland, Israel reconcile in German media 04.07.2018

With relations frayed over a controversial Polish law regarding the Holocaust, Poland and Israel wanted to show ties are solid. But why did they choose to do it in German?

Holocaust Roma Auschwitz

Auschwitz: Evolution of a death camp and Holocaust memorial 04.06.2018

Rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang have accepted an invitation to visit Auschwitz following outrage over their anti-Semitic lyrics. What should they expect? The facts and figures behind the Nazi's monstrous death factory.

