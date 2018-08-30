 Thousands rally in Germany for migrant rescue missions | News | DW | 02.09.2018

News

Thousands rally in Germany for migrant rescue missions

Almost 20,000 people have marched through Berlin and Hamburg, demanding that Germany take in more migrants stranded at sea. Sunday's marches were organized in response to the violent anti-migrant protests in Chemnitz.

Marches in Hamburg calling for migrant sea rescues (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

Up to 16,000 people marched through the northern German city of Hamburg on Sunday, urging officials to open up the city's ports to stranded migrant rescue ships in Mediterranean.

In a series of demonstrations organized by the "Seebrücke" (Sea Bridge) rights group, several pro-migrant protesters donned orange life jackets; a mark of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing parts of Africa for Europe.

Other demonstrators lofted signs reading "Human rights, not right-wing human," and "Seebrücke instead of Seehofer," a reference to Germany's hardline interior minister.

Marches in Hamburg calling for migrant sea rescues (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

Thousands took to the streets of Hamburg to call on the city to open its ports up to stranded migrant rescue ships

Some 5,000 people kicked off the protests along Hamburg's sea ports, with about 10,000 others joining as the crowd marched past the grounds of St Pauli, the local football club famous for its working-class left-wing support.

"We must not allow refugees to drown at sea, nor must we allow them to be mobbed and beaten up," Hamburg's Protestant bishop Kirsten Fehrs told the pro-migrant rally. "If we let this happen, we will be on our way to barbarity."

Fehrs went on to say that Europe was obliged to establish safe and legal escape routes from Africa to the continent. "Politics must not be exempt of empathy."

Also attending the rally was Claus-Peter Reisch, captain of the "Lifeline" rescue ship, which is currently being held by authorities in Malta.

  • SOS head coordinator Nick Romaniuk and rubber boat (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    First on site

    At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, the search-and-rescue vessel Aquarius, along with the Libyan coast guard, was alerted by the Italian Rescue Maritime Coordination Center (IMRCC) that a rubber boat was in distress in international waters. Aquarius is manned by rescue workers from SOS Mediteranee, medics from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and a nautical and technical crew.

  • People in a rubber boat in the Mediterranean (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    People in distress

    Aquarius made first contact with the rubber boat in international waters at around 11:00 a.m. Soon after, the SOS head coordinator was informed by IMRCC that the Libyan coastguard would take charge of the rescue operation. As people in the overcrowded rubber boat, visibly in distress, waved frantically, Aquarius was instructed to standby and wait for further instructions.

  • Two men help an exhausted rescued woman on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Helping hand

    Two hours later, and with no Libyan coastguard in sight, the Aquarius was able to convince the IMRCC and the Libyans to allow them to rescue children, women and families. They evacuated 39 vulnerable people. They had to leave the remaining 80-90 men on the rubber boat to the Libyan coastguard. The Aquarius has the capacity to carry 500 rescued people.

  • MSF teammates hug MSF nurse Sylvie (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    All in it together

    MSF nurse Sylvie was on board the Aquarius' fast-speed rescue boat, whose personnel identified medical and vulnerable cases later evacuated to the NGO ship. Over the course of three missions, the staff saved 292 people from more than 20 countries, the majority from sub-Saharan Africa. Besides showing signs of dehydration, exhaustion and weakness, some also displayed signs of physical abuse.

  • MSF logistician Francois interacts with two children on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Having fun

    As parents rested on the ship's deck, MSF logistician Francois took a moment to interact with the newly arrived children. Those rescued got a chance to bond with the ship's crew as well as to express themselves in safe and secure surroundings.

  • A doctor sits behind a desk and asks questions of a man with children (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Doctor's orders

    Dr. Dan from California gave each new arrival a check-up to see whether anyone was in need of urgent medical care. Once on land, those rescued are examined by local medical staff in Italy.

  • A man sits on deck the Aquarius holding a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Holding tight in rough weather

    As the vessel pitched and rolled in strong winds, SOS Mediteranee team member Theo cuddled a child rescued the day before. "As a seaman it's your duty to save anybody in distress," he said. "We all shed tears yesterday. I had a baby and children in my arms. We helped some women. What's the most important is to get all these out people out of the water, to save them and for them to survive."

  • Woman sing and gesture aboard the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thanking the Lord

    As the Aquarius approached the Sicilian city of Messina, the designated Italian port of safety, many of the rescued women began singing French and English gospel songs praising the Lord and thanking him for safe passage across the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Francois helps men, women and children disembark from the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    On terra firma

    Francois personally helped all 292 men, women and children disembark. "Emotionally it was really hard, because once the last guy stepped out on shore, it was over. I could just call everyone and say disembarkation successfully finished, and then I felt empty."

  • A small boy kisses a man on his cheek (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thank-you kiss

    These lucky people made it to Europe. According to international NGOs figures, between 750,000 and 900,000 immigrants and asylum-seekers remain trapped in Libya, whose migrant detention centers the UN has called inhumane. Many see merely one way out: to attempt to cross one of the world's most deadly seas in rubber dinghies that can only be considered floating death traps.

    Author: Filip Warwick


Peaceful protests

In Berlin, some 2,500 people also took part in pro-migrant protests. The crowds marched from the city's Molkenmarkt square to the Brandenburg Gate under the banner "Berlin: A safe haven for refugees."

The Seebrücke group said it had sent a petition to Berlin's senate, urging the city to take in migrants rescued at sea. The city should do all it can to "provide visas and residency rights to those rescued," it said.

Several people also took part in pro-migrant marches in the German cities of Cologne, Frankfrut and Duisburg on Sunday.

The demonstrations, organized by a range of Catholic and Protestant civic organization, were part of a Europe-wide weeks of protests under the banner "Build Bridges, Not Walls."

For many, Sunday's marches were a welcome response to this week's scenes in the eastern German city of Chemnitz, where thousands of far-right demonstrators, fueled by rage and violence, clashed with anti-fascist counterdemonstrators. 

Few foreigners - but a hotbed for xenophobia?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/aw (dpa, epd)

