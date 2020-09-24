 The Huge Gender Gap in the Digital World | Shift - Living in the Digital Age | DW | 03.03.2022

Shift

The Huge Gender Gap in the Digital World

Gender equality is lacking in the digital world: most of the internet's content is produced by men - they program, design apps and websites, and they are online more than women. How can the digital gender gap be closed?

DW Shift 220305 | Writing with Fire

Women need more digital skills

Internet access is a key to a better professional world – an opportunity that has so far remained closed to many women in the Global South. 75 percent of all women in rural India, for example, have never been online.

 

Digital technology is programmed for men

Both digital hardware and software have largely been designed by men. But more and more women are entering the digital world and want their values to shape the industry.

 

 

Fighting for more diversity at Wikipedia

Anasuya Sengupta wants to see more gender diversity at Wikipedia. Her "VisibleWikiWomen" initiative managed to get more than 15,000 photos of women uploaded to the site so far, and its fourth campaign is about to start.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.03.2022 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 05.03.2022 – 06:15 UTC 
SAT 05.03.2022 – 10:15 UTC 
SAT 05.03.2022 – 17:15 UTC 
SAT 05.03.2022 – 21:15 UTC 
SUN 06.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC 
SUN 06.03.2022 – 14:15 UTC 
SUN 06.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+ 

SAT 05.03.2022 – 06:15 UTC 
SUN 06.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

