The Huge Gender Gap in the Digital World

Women need more digital skills

Internet access is a key to a better professional world – an opportunity that has so far remained closed to many women in the Global South. 75 percent of all women in rural India, for example, have never been online.

Digital technology is programmed for men

Both digital hardware and software have largely been designed by men. But more and more women are entering the digital world and want their values to shape the industry.

Fighting for more diversity at Wikipedia

Anasuya Sengupta wants to see more gender diversity at Wikipedia. Her "VisibleWikiWomen" initiative managed to get more than 15,000 photos of women uploaded to the site so far, and its fourth campaign is about to start.

