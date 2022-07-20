The beauty of sunshine: German expressions

We have brought you German expressions with the elements, like earth, waterand fire. Now, we offer you phrases using another wonder of nature that packs a dynamite punch: the sun.

Many of us try to appreciate the little things in life, like the sheer pleasureof sitting in the sunlight for a few minutes to recharge our batteries. Let's hope we don't forget such treats.

Why the Germans love their allotment gardens

Click through the gallery above to learn phrases with "sun."

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube and at dw.com/MeettheGermans, as well as on Instagram .

This article was originally published in June 2021.