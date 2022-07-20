 The beauty of sunshine: German expressions | Meet the Germans | DW | 17.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

The beauty of sunshine: German expressions

Sunlight and being outdoors usually give us a real boost. We look at German idioms using the word "sun."

  • Woman wearing a straw hat and floating on a pink raft in a pool.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Sonne tanken

    "Filling up with sunshine" this German idiom goes, much like filling up your gas tank. It means to soak up some rays. Now, though, with heat waves in many countries, splashing around in water sounds even more appealing.

  • Man standing on a sand dune in front of the sunrise.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Sonne im Herzen haben

    Who wouldn't want it: having sunshine in your heart?! It makes us feel like anything is possible. The expression is used to describe optimistic and happy types — in other words, those who always look on the bright side of life.

  • Bright sun looking like a star, with winter barley springing up in the foreground.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Im März kalt und Sonnenschein, wird's eine gute Ernte sein

    This is not so much an idiom, but rather farmers' lore, yet it's still poetic and rhymes, too. The traditional piece of wisdom on weather and its effect on agriculture says that if the month of March is cold but sunny, the harvest later in the year will be bountiful.

  • Rainbow over a forest.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Auf Regen folgt Sonnenschein

    "Sunshine follows rain" is an optimistic German idiom, meaning that good days (can) follow bad ones, or that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Keep the faith and the sun will show itself again! And rainbows can always assure us that the combination of sunlight and rain can make the world beautiful.

  • Two people looking at the sunset with a bird flying across the sky.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Geh' mir aus der Sonne

    "Move out of my sunlight" is what this literally says. It means to let someone be, leave them in peace, go away, to get out of their way. According to legend, the ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes, while lounging in the sun, was approached by ruler and military mastermind Alexander the Great, who offered to grant the thinker one wish. Diogenes was bold enough to stand up to the leader.

  • Two deer standing in front of the sunrise in Great Britian, with the sun located between the antlers of the stag.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Die Sonne bringt es an den Tag

    Sunlight obviously illuminates the world. But this maxim refers to the fact that not everything can stay concealed, that eventually, the truth or something unpleasant will be revealed. "Shedding light" on something means to make something clearer.

  • Late afternoon sunlight at Vestrahorn in Iceland.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Das ist sonnenklar

    In English, we say something is "clear as a bell," like a voice, or "crystal clear." In German, you say something is "clear (or bright) as the sun." It's completely evident, transparent, like this afternoon winter sunscape at Vestrahorn in Iceland.

  • A group of people looking out at the sunset from an observatory hilltop.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Auf der Sonnenseite des Lebens stehen

    You're in a good place if you "stand in the sunny spot of life," as this German expression says. You're lucky and life is easy-peasy for you.

  • Sun rising from behind a hill with a tree in front of the light: a near black-and-white image.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Da geht die Sonne auf!

    That's exactly the kind of thing you want someone to say to you. Imagine it: It's a gloomy Monday morning and you show up at the office. As you appear in the doorway, your colleague says: "Ah, die Sonne geht auf!" The sun is rising. In other words, you are a bright light that has just appeared on the horizon. In English, we have an equally nice expression: "You are my sunshine."

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


  • Woman wearing a straw hat and floating on a pink raft in a pool.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Sonne tanken

    "Filling up with sunshine" this German idiom goes, much like filling up your gas tank. It means to soak up some rays. Now, though, with heat waves in many countries, splashing around in water sounds even more appealing.

  • Man standing on a sand dune in front of the sunrise.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Sonne im Herzen haben

    Who wouldn't want it: having sunshine in your heart?! It makes us feel like anything is possible. The expression is used to describe optimistic and happy types — in other words, those who always look on the bright side of life.

  • Bright sun looking like a star, with winter barley springing up in the foreground.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Im März kalt und Sonnenschein, wird's eine gute Ernte sein

    This is not so much an idiom, but rather farmers' lore, yet it's still poetic and rhymes, too. The traditional piece of wisdom on weather and its effect on agriculture says that if the month of March is cold but sunny, the harvest later in the year will be bountiful.

  • Rainbow over a forest.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Auf Regen folgt Sonnenschein

    "Sunshine follows rain" is an optimistic German idiom, meaning that good days (can) follow bad ones, or that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Keep the faith and the sun will show itself again! And rainbows can always assure us that the combination of sunlight and rain can make the world beautiful.

  • Two people looking at the sunset with a bird flying across the sky.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Geh' mir aus der Sonne

    "Move out of my sunlight" is what this literally says. It means to let someone be, leave them in peace, go away, to get out of their way. According to legend, the ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes, while lounging in the sun, was approached by ruler and military mastermind Alexander the Great, who offered to grant the thinker one wish. Diogenes was bold enough to stand up to the leader.

  • Two deer standing in front of the sunrise in Great Britian, with the sun located between the antlers of the stag.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Die Sonne bringt es an den Tag

    Sunlight obviously illuminates the world. But this maxim refers to the fact that not everything can stay concealed, that eventually, the truth or something unpleasant will be revealed. "Shedding light" on something means to make something clearer.

  • Late afternoon sunlight at Vestrahorn in Iceland.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Das ist sonnenklar

    In English, we say something is "clear as a bell," like a voice, or "crystal clear." In German, you say something is "clear (or bright) as the sun." It's completely evident, transparent, like this afternoon winter sunscape at Vestrahorn in Iceland.

  • A group of people looking out at the sunset from an observatory hilltop.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Auf der Sonnenseite des Lebens stehen

    You're in a good place if you "stand in the sunny spot of life," as this German expression says. You're lucky and life is easy-peasy for you.

  • Sun rising from behind a hill with a tree in front of the light: a near black-and-white image.

    German expressions using 'sun'

    Da geht die Sonne auf!

    That's exactly the kind of thing you want someone to say to you. Imagine it: It's a gloomy Monday morning and you show up at the office. As you appear in the doorway, your colleague says: "Ah, die Sonne geht auf!" The sun is rising. In other words, you are a bright light that has just appeared on the horizon. In English, we have an equally nice expression: "You are my sunshine."

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


We have brought you German expressions with the elements, like earth, waterand fire. Now, we offer you phrases using another wonder of nature that packs a dynamite punch: the sun.

Many of us try to appreciate the little things in life, like the sheer pleasureof sitting in the sunlight for a few minutes to recharge our batteries. Let's hope we don't forget such treats.

Why the Germans love their allotment gardens

Click through the gallery above to learn phrases with "sun."

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube and at dw.com/MeettheGermans, as well as on  Instagram .

This article was originally published in June 2021.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

An ode to the Sunday walk in the park, a classic German ritual

A tempting option ahead of a possible complete quarantine: the Germans' Sunday walk in the park, often topped off with eating delicious cake. DW's Louisa Schaefer reflects on these rituals, which are currently evolving.  

1,200 new German terms coined during COVID pandemic

Overzoomed? Covidiot? With its numerous new words inspired by COVID-19, the German language creatively reflects developments of the past year.  

A brief guide to German garden colonies

They might look like slums or homes for garden gnomes. Those peculiar settlements of tiny little houses with allotment gardens, known as the "Schrebergarten," are a typically German phenomenon.  

German expressions using 'sun'

With sunlight giving us a needed boost in this past pandemic year, we look at German idioms using the word "sun." Illuminate your world by learning some!  

8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

The German language has a host of expressions using the word "earth." In honor of Earth Day, we present some of them to you.  

Every trick in the book: German idioms involving H2O, or water

Who would have thought water plays a role in how Germans say someone knows every trick in the book, or you can't hold a candle to someone!  

Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

From the unique feeling of "Waldeinsamkeit" to their very own version of arbor day, Germans are known for their love of the forest. Here are a few sayings to branch out your German vocabulary.  

Coronavirus: 8 ways to connect with nature during lockdown

Spending time in nature is crucial for mental and physical health, but efforts to contain COVID-19 mean millions of people are now confined to their homes. Here's how to cope when the great outdoors is off limits.  

WWW links

Meet the Germans  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why Germans love hiking and the great outdoors  

Related content

6 'fruity' German expressions

6 'fruity' German expressions 20.07.2022

You'll probably need to bite in the sour apple to learn German properly! Here are different German expressions involving fruit to tickle your taste buds.

Size matters: German idioms, big and small

Size matters: German idioms, big and small 06.07.2022

The German language has all sorts of creative phrases related to size. Learn some here to make a sizeable impression on your friends!

German idioms that refer to foreign nations

German idioms that refer to foreign nations 22.06.2022

How Germans describe an affluent lifestyle, a colloquial term used for serving time behind bars — and a typical sarcastic response.