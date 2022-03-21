German water idioms in honor of World Water Day

German idioms involving H2O, or water

You're not as good as I am!

The German phrase "nicht das Wasser reichen können" translates literally to, "you can't hand someone the water" and means you can't hold a candle to someone, you are not as good, you are inferior. It goes back to medieval times when a page would hand his masters a bowl with water after a meal at court so they could wash their hands. Rank mattered among the servants, too.