German water idioms in honor of World Water Day

Water imagery plays a role in many quirky everyday German phrases. Do you know what it means to be "built near water" or to "only cook with water"?
March 22 is World Water Day, held every year since 1993. It is one of the many annual United Nations observance days, which include international days marking Braille, radio, poetry, jazz, migratory birds and bees.
The focus of World Water Day in 2022 is on groundwater.
"Groundwater is out of sight but we cannot afford for it to be out of mind. We must make the invisible visible," states the organization.
Water being so fundamental, the imagery it inspires is also part of our language. For German-language water-related idioms and phrases, click through the picture gallery above.
