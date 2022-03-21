 German water idioms in honor of World Water Day | Meet the Germans | DW | 21.03.2022

Meet the Germans

German water idioms in honor of World Water Day

Water imagery plays a role in many quirky everyday German phrases. Do you know what it means to be "built near water" or to "only cook with water"?

  • A blue shark swimming through the water.

    German idioms involving H2O, or water

    Every trick in the book

    Smart, crafty, shrewd, experienced and streetwise (or rather, wise to the ways of seafarers) — when Germans describe someone as "washed with all the waters" ("mit allen Wassern gewaschen"), that is what they mean. The phrase with the nautical imagery conjures sailors who have sailed the seven seas — and know every trick in the book.

  • Dog on a surfboard riding a wave.

    German idioms involving H2O, or water

    You're not as good as I am!

    The German phrase "nicht das Wasser reichen können" translates literally to, "you can't hand someone the water" and means you can't hold a candle to someone, you are not as good, you are inferior. It goes back to medieval times when a page would hand his masters a bowl with water after a meal at court so they could wash their hands. Rank mattered among the servants, too.

  • Three heads visible in a body of water, with a woman wearing a yellow hat and a man wearing a baseball cap.

    German idioms involving H2O, or water

    In deep water

    Up to your neck in water — the imagery of standing in water that keeps on rising is unambiguous: you are in trouble. The colloquial German phrase "das Wasser steht bis zum Hals" is usually used in connection with financial problems like debt.

  • A child in a red rain suit and with black umbrella splashes water from a puddle.

    German idioms involving H2O, or water

    Feigned innocence

    When Germans say a person "kann kein Wässerchen trüben" (literally, can't muddy small waters), the English-language idiom is "butter wouldn't melt in someone's mouth." Someone is responsible for a mess or mistake, but all you get is a look of complete innocence. It's like: "Who, me?!"

  • Pop-Art-style drawing of a woman with brown hair weeping in front of a bright blue background.

    German idioms involving H2O, or water

    Emotional state

    "Nah am Wasser gebaut" — if a person is "built close to the water," it's not about real estate on a lake, but a descriptive way of saying they weep easily, they are quick to be flooded by tears.

  • A close-up shot of boiling water.

    German idioms involving H2O, or water

    Nothing special

    The idiomatic German phrase "auch nur mit Wasser kochen" literally translates as a person really just cooks with water. It means they are like everybody else, nothing special. Unlike some phrases that use the same imagery in both languages (such as "blood is thicker than water"), the English equivalent here is: people put their pants on one leg at a time.

  • The sun shining in a bright blue sky and a person jumping from a very high diving board.

    German idioms involving H2O, or water

    Here I come

    The German term "ins kalte Wasser springen" literally means to jump into cold water, or, as the English idiom has it, to jump in at the deep end. The water imagery suggests that a person has the heart and courage to do something unfamiliar or daunting.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


March 22 is World Water Day, held every year since 1993. It is one of the many annual United Nations observance days, which include international days marking Braille, radio, poetry, jazz, migratory birds and bees.

The focus of World Water Day in 2022 is on groundwater.

"Groundwater is out of sight but we cannot afford for it to be out of mind. We must make the invisible visible," states the organization.

Water being so fundamental, the imagery it inspires is also part of our language. For German-language water-related idioms and phrases, click through the picture gallery above.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, Instagram and at dw.com/meetthegermans.

