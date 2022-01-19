Blackout? 'Electrifying' German idioms

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fuse blown, or running on empty? Forget the electrician. There are a number of colloquial German expressions drawing metaphors about power and electricity.
German idioms adopt expressions from a wide variety of fields, and these include electricity and power as metaphors.
Everyone knows what it is like to have a (mental) blackout. How much better, then, to be on the same wavelength and feel connected to someone. Check out the above picture gallery for how Germans use terms related to electricity in everyday colloquial idioms.
