8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

Etwas aus der Erde/aus dem Boden stampfen

Literally, "to stomp or pound something out of the earth/the ground," the expression evokes the idea of magic and means "to make something out of nothing, to set something up quickly" — whether a building or a successful business. Not to be confused with the English "stomping ground," a place where someone used to hang out, and originally referred to a spot that animals would frequent in nature.