8 German expressions using the word 'earth'

The German language has a host of expressions using the word "earth." In honor of Earth Day, we present some of them to you.
Wie Pilze aus der Erde schießen
"To shoot up out of the earth," but the more common variant is "(wie Pilze) aus dem Boden schießen." It means that something appears very quickly, or that things spring up all over the place, just like mushrooms seems to multiply before your very eyes.
Etwas aus der Erde/aus dem Boden stampfen
Literally, "to stomp or pound something out of the earth/the ground," the expression evokes the idea of magic and means "to make something out of nothing, to set something up quickly" — whether a building or a successful business. Not to be confused with the English "stomping ground," a place where someone used to hang out, and originally referred to a spot that animals would frequent in nature.
Kein Bein auf die Erde bekommen
"You can't get a leg down on earth" means that you are unsuccessful at something, you can't gain a foothold.
Jemanden unter die Erde bringen
"Jemanden unter die Erde bringen" literally translates as "to place someone underground" and actually means "being at fault for a person's death." That is akin to the English "to put someone to bed with a shovel." This shovel here, however, is merely an artwork in Amsterdam.
Verbrannte Erde
Literally "burned earth," it refers to a military strategy of destroying essential infrastructure, like bridges, streets, train tracks, factories, fields, food and livestock, entire villages or cities, to prevent them from being of use to one's opponent, either in one’s own land or one which a military has invaded. The tactic often results in famine or the destruction of the civil population.
Mit beiden Beinen auf der Erde bleiben
"To keep standing with both legs on earth/the ground": that's what this German maxim says. What it means is to stay down-to-earth and grounded, to not delude oneself, to remain realistic.
Den Himmel auf Erden haben
Who wouldn't want it: to have heaven on earth?! It's the same in German as in English. But beware if someone sometimes promises you heaven on earth (jemandem den Himmel auf Erden versprechen). If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Pictured above, Luke Jerram's artwork entitled "Gaia" was shown in London in Summer 2020.
Das Salz der Erde sein
Of Biblical origins and Jesus' Sermon on the Mount, this expression is the same as in English: to be the salt of the earth. If someone is the salt of the earth, it means they are a good and honest person; they are respected for tackling challenges without complaint and remain true to their values. They are of great worth.
