'Heaven on earth' and other German expressions

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have dominated headlines in recent years and months, but our planet is also demanding attention. To honor Earth Day, here are a few "down-to-earth" idioms from the German language.
With the world in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, another global challenge — the climate crisis — took a back seat in many people's minds.
Still, the pandemic heightened a collective solidarity that has recently extended to the people of Ukraine suffering an armed invasion by Russia — a war with potential climate consequences as countries seek to reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels by switching to clean energy.
But our ability to work together needs to focus directly on the challenges of the climate crisis — while also acknowledging our contribution to the problem.
Earth Day is April 22, with the motto in 2022 being "Invest in our Planet."
"This is the moment to change it all — the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate. Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods," says the Earth Day website.
To pay tribute to Mother Earth, for "Meet the Germans," we look at German phrases using the word "earth."
Click through the gallery above to learn some.
