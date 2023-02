59 minutes ago 59 minutes ago

On the 77 Percent we ask young people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Togo if Russia's presence is a blessing or a curse, then head to Cotonou for our Street Debate to find out if the perception of Russia has changed. We meet Nigerian student Collins Xavier whose future was derailed after Russia’s invasion Ukraine. Plus, filmmaker Adenike Hamilton tells us why she has moved back to Sierra Leone.