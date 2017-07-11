Thailand moves to strengthen EU ties amid US-China rivalry

European investors are increasingly playing a bigger role in the Thai economy, allowing the Southeast Asian country to diversify trade and business away from the United States and China, analysts say.

In 2020, European Union investment accounted for 8.2% of all overseas investment in Thailand, compared with 3.8% for the US and 15.4% for China. The figure has increased each year from just 4.4% in 2016.

The bloc is also Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade worth €29 billion ($35 billion) in 2020.

"There are signs that things are picking up again between the two as both look for opportunities to increase trade and investment in an effort to diversify from over reliance on China as a market," said Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist for the Asia-Pacific region at Natixis investment bank.

Paul Chamber from Thailand's Naresuan University’s Center of Asean Community Studies says EU commercial involvement releases Thailand "from the zero-sum game of choosing only Washington or Beijing."

"As China becomes a larger economic partner with Thailand, potential dependency is offset by economic relations with the US, Japan and the EU," he told DW.

Thailand leans towards EU

According to the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute's latest State of Southeast Asia report, around 47% of Thai respondents chose the EU as their preferred "third country" to hedge against the uncertainties of the US-China strategic rivalry.

Chambers noted that the EU temporarily turned away from Thailand after a military coup in 2014 overthrew a democratically-elected government, which saw Brussels suspend Bangkok's trade privileges. However, relations were normalized in 2019 after the military junta held fresh elections, which its candidates won.

EU investment stock in Thailand was worth €19.6 billion by 2019, according to the European Commission.

The bloc's investment, however, has fallen in recent years, from a peak of 42,275 million baht in approved investment in 2017 down to 29,836.87 million baht in 2020, data from the Board of Investment for Thailand shows. This could be part of the overall trend of declining foreign direct investment (FDI) in Thailand, which has fallen each year since 2017, said Bryan Tse, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Tse says EU-Thailand relations tended to lag. The US is Thailand's largest export market and China, among other things, is its largest source of inbound tourists. Japan had the largest source of FDI stock in 2019, while Singapore is an historic ally.

"With the EU continuing to lag behind the aforementioned actors, it is unlikely that its economic footprint will play a major geopolitical role," said Tse.

Tse says Thailand has had a longstanding pro-free trade policy as part of efforts to "expand multilateral economic ties in all directions and reduce reliance on any single actor."

"This means the kingdom will be very reluctant to 'pick a side.' The EU's investment, including the ongoing negotiations on an free trade agreement, fit into the Thai government's foreign policy framework."

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Rubber duck: A new symbol of democracy Rubber ducks have emerged as the new symbol of the pro-democracy movement. The large inflatable toys were initially used to mock authorities who sealed off the parliament building, which is situated on a river bank in the capital, Bangkok. When water cannons pummeled the peaceful crowds, protesters used the ducks as improvised shields.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Three-finger 'Hunger Games' salute The three-finger salute from the dystopian film series "The Hunger Games" has become a common sight at protests. The gesture of resistance first emerged in 2014 as a form of silent defiance against the military regime led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a coup. Pop culture references have helped demonstrators attract attention from both domestic and international communities.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression 'Dinosaur-like' mentality During a rally, a group of activists, known as the "Bad Students," dubbed the government "dinosaurs" for their outdated mindset. The activists said they see themselves as "meteorites" that push government officials into extinction if they refuse to change. The "Bad Students" are also demanding an overhaul of Thailand's lackluster education system.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Harry Potter-themed protest Until recently, the monarchy was considered a taboo topic. Thailand's lese majeste laws makes "disrespect" against the monarchy a crime. Protesters staged a Harry Potter-themed rally in August to break the taboo. In J.K. Rowling's magical world, the powerful Lord Voldemort is referred to as "You Know Who" or "He Who Must Not Be Named." The protest was a clear jab at King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Sending letters to the king Monarchical reform is by far the most contentious of the movement's demands. In November, demonstrators marched to the royal palace to deliver handwritten letters to the king. When asked what he thought about the protesters, King Maha Vajiralongkorn simply said: "We love them all the same" and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Painting buildings Many demonstrators are frustrated at the disproportionate use of force and are marching peacefully to demand justice and an end to violence. So far, six people have suffered gunshot wounds and more than 50 people have been seriously injured. After a violent clash between anti-government protesters, protesters marched to the police headquarters the following day to tag the building with paint.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Gender equality and LGBT+ rights The pro-democracy movement has drawn protesters from a wide-range of interest groups. The movement has also come to embody Thailand's diversity, with thousands of people joining in protests to push for gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Outwitting authorities Protesters change rally venues at short notice as a popular tactic to confuse police. Authorities on Wednesday stacked shipping containers and set up razor wires in central Bangkok to cordon off the Crown Property Bureau from protesters. But protesters announced a last-minute shift to the Siam Commercial Bank’s headquarters. The king is the largest shareholder of the bank. Author: Emmy Sasipornkarn



Free trade agreement plans

Thailand's Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit introduced a new framework for signing free trade agreements on July 17. Laksanawisit said proposals for a Thai-EU trade pact are scheduled to go before the cabinet by late September.

Talks began in March 2013 but stalled the following year after the military coup in Bangkok. But in 2020, both Brussels and Bangkok announced their intention to move forward with the talks.

The EU has ratified free trade agreements with Singapore and Vietnam, while negotiations for a trade pact with Indonesia are ongoing.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of Thailand's Trade Negotiations Department, said she expects talks to begin with the EU this year and that they could be finalized within two or three years. She added that the EU is increasingly seen as a key economic partner by the Thai government.

Tse says the EU remains an important economic partner for Thailand, "even though in recent years things appear to have moved at a relatively slow pace."

"Should an FTA be concluded within the next few years — which we expect to happen — the EU could cement its place in the Thai economy," he added.

While the Vietnamese and Singaporean governments were quick to rush through a trade pact with Brussels, Thailand's government was slow to react when the EU said in early 2020 that it was interested in restarting talks.

"For the future, EU-Thai economic relations will continue to be close, if only because Thailand does not want to rely only either on China or the US," Chambers says.