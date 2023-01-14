Taliban urged to lift 'oppressive' restrictions on women
Members of the UN Security Council said female aid workers are essential in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the head of one NGO told DW some Taliban leaders agree the restrictions on women are harmful.
Most countries on the United Nations Security Council have once again urged the Taliban to drop restrictions on women and girls, including a recent move to ban female aid workers.
"We urge the Taliban to immediately reverse all oppressive measures against women and girls," said Japanese ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro on Friday, speaking on behalf of 11 members of the Security Council.
These nations called on the Taliban to "respect the rights of women and girls, and their full, equal and meaningful participation and inclusion across all aspects of society in Afghanistan, from political and economic, to education and public space."
Russia, China, Ghana and Mozambique were the only Security Council members that did not support the statement.
United Arab Emirates ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, who had called for the meeting with Japan, said afterwards that the "key takeaways" were that humanitarian work is essential in Afghanistan and that the Security Council was committed to engaging with the Taliban in order to "try and help move the situation on the ground towards a better trajectory."
Humanitarian groups unable to work without women
The UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, told the Security Council that the Taliban's recent restrictions contradict past assurances that they would respect the human rights of women and girls. She said one of the most recent impacts has been the delivery of humanitarian assistance in winter.