Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

German NGOs have joined dozens of other humanitarian organizations in suspending their work in Afghanistan after the Taliban banned women from working for them.

The German government is planning to suspend financial aid for Afghanistan after the Taliban banned women from working for NGOs in the country on December 24.

The Taliban's decision has led many humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan to stop their operations, as they say, their female staff is essential to their work.

"By banning the employment of female staff of non-governmental organizations, the Taliban in Afghanistan have struck an irresponsible blow against aid to the Afghan people," Development Minister Svenja Schulze said in a statement. "Without female employees, organizations cannot continue their work in many areas for half the population."

This "completely new situation," as Schulze described it, meant that her ministry and the World Bank would invite stakeholders in the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, which coordinates international relief for the country, to discuss whether and how to continue humanitarian efforts in the country.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock — a strong advocate of "feminist foreign policy" — also expressed her condemnation of the Taliban. "We will not accept that the #Taliban make humanitarian aid a pawn in their contempt for women," she tweeted. "They are robbing half the population of another basic right, breaking humanitarian principles, and jeopardizing vital humanitarian care."

Essential role

The Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief & Development (ACBAR ), an umbrella organization for 183 local and international aid groups, said many of its members had already suspended operations, and that "greater clarity for such a drastic measure is needed and dialogue with the authorities will be pursued."

The German NGO Welthungerhilfe (WHH) , active in Afghanistan since 1980, said it had also suspended its work and warned that the Taliban's latest measure would have "a catastrophic effect" on all aid programs.

WHH General Secretary Mathias Mogge said that it had received €12 million ($12.7 million) from the German government this year for food distribution and relief work in Afghanistan and that the Taliban's decision had left them with a dilemma. "I hope that this is only a very temporary situation and that we are able to go back to our work," he told DW.

He added that male aid workers alone have no chance of carrying out the WHH's work.

"No men are allowed to access households. So without female staff, it is almost impossible to reach the most vulnerable people in the community, and they are women, who are often confined to their houses," he said. "Female aid workers can see how many women are living in a household, they can check what kind of harsh cases there are: Are there children who are sick? Are there pregnant women? They collect a lot of extremely important information so that we can have an adequate response."

Mogge said that the situation was already difficult enough for the WHH's female aid workers in the country, many of whom are Afghan nationals. "Women are subject to harassment, unnecessary controls, or they are arrested," he said. "Women also need to be escorted by a man."

Bleak humanitarian situation

Over a year after the Taliban re-took control, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains catastrophic. According to the WHH, 28.3 million people in the country, over two-thirds of the population, are dependent on humanitarian aid. At least 20 million are threatened with starvation.

According to the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany has long been the second largest bilateral donor after the United States contributing up to €430 million annually.

Stefan Recker, the Afghanistan country representative for the German aid organization Caritas, said it remained unclear what Development Minister Schulze's statement would entail, given that the German government does not officially cooperate with the Taliban to provide development aid anyway. But he said there is some financial aid from the German government that could be frozen for the time being.

Recker explained that Caritas had told all its female employees not to come to work after the decree was announced for safety reasons. But he also suggested that much aid work could continue despite the ban, which does not apply to medical projects. Recker said Caritas, which concentrates on emergency aid rather than development aid, would be keeping its three medical aid programs running.

He also said that some organizations would find it easier to pause activities than others, such as those, for instance, which distribute seeds, which need to be sown at a specific time.

A lot of Caritas work will be able to continue one way or another, according to Recker. "About 80,000 people depend on this work, we can't just abandon it," he told DW from his office in Kabul. "Pausing the work is possible, but we can't just stop indefinitely."

On the general situation after a year and a half of Taliban rule, Recker was cautiously optimistic. "The situation was much bleaker last December," he said. "A year ago, everyone thought the country would collapse completely, people would starve in the streets. Then international aid organizations made a decisive intervention and prevented a total catastrophe. Of course, we should try and help Afghanistan to stand on its own feet. But how that might be done I have no idea."

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

