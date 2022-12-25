Afghanistan: 3 foreign NGOs stop work over Taliban women ban
57 minutes ago
Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they could not resume their work without women staff. The Taliban had ordered all nongovernmental organizations to suspend their female employees.
Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and CARE said they could not operate without women in their workforce.
"Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programs, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan," the three aid groups said in a joint statement.
What is the Taliban's order?
On Saturday, the Taliban said female NGO employees were not allowed to work because some had not adhered to a strict interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.
The Taliban's crackdown on women's rights has contributed to hampering their administration's efforts to gain international recognition, which could help lift sanctions and bring in much-needed aid amid the deteriorating state of the Afghan economy.
Ban sparks international backlash
The UN condemned the ban. It said excluding women "systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardizing efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country."