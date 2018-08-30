Taliban: Haqqani network leader dead

The founder and head of the Haqqani network insurgent group, Jalaluddin Haqqani, has passed away after a long illness, according to a Taliban statement.

"Just as he endured great hardships for the religion of Allah during his youth and health, he also endured long illness during his later years," the networks allies in the Taliban announced.

Media reports had reported Haqqani's death back in 2015, but the Taliban and members of the Haqqani family denied those claims. However, the Afghan militant group has covered up the deaths of previous leaders, such as the death of Taliban supreme commander Mohammed Omar, which was kept under wraps for two years.

Haqqani founded his insurgent network in the 1970s. The group rose to prominence in the 1980s as an anti-Soviet guerrilla group backed by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the Soviet-War.

The Haqqani network is an offshoot of the Taliban, a Sunni Islamist political movement in Afghanistan. The US deems it a terrorist organization, while Pakistan banned the group as part of its National Action Plan.

Haqqani ceded control of the group some time ago to his son Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is now also the deputy leader of the Afghan Taliban.

