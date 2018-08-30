US cancels $300 million aid package to Pakistan over perceived terror ties

The United States confirmed on Saturday it was cancelling its so-called Coalition Support Funds (CDF) package for Pakistan, due to Islamabad's perceived failure to act against militant groups in the country.

The Pentagon's decision to scrap the $300 million package comes after the Trump administration said at the beginning of the year that it was suspending aid payments to Pakistan due to its supposed "lies and deceit."

The US has long been pushing Pakistan to crack down on terrorist groups and militant safe havens in the country. However, on Saturday Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner of the Pentagon said America was cutting aid in response to Islamabad's lack of "decisive actions."

"Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 million (€260 million) was reprogrammed ... for other urgent priorities," Faulkner said in a statement.

The Defense Department "is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied," Faulkner added.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2007 - Twin blasts rock Karachi on former PM’s return Two bomb blasts struck former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s motorcade on October 18, 2007 in the southern port city of Karachi. Bhutto was returning to Pakistan after almost eight years. The attack left 139 people dead. Bhutto, the first democratically elected female head of an Islamic country, died in an attack two months later, on December 27 in the northern city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2008 - Wah bombing The Wah bombing was a double suicide attack on the Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) in Wah on August 21, 2008. At least 64 people died in the attack, which remains to date the deadliest on a military site in Pakistan's history. A spokesman from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2008 - Insurgents target luxury hotel in the capital At least 60 people died and over 200 were injured when a truck filled with explosives detonated in front of the Marriot Hotel on September 20, 2008, in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Five foreign nationals were among the casualties, while another 15 were injured.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2009 - Peshawar bombing A car bomb was detonated in Mina Bazar (a market for women and children) in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The bomb killed 125 people and injured more than 200 others. The Pakistani government put the blame on the Taliban, but both Taliban and Al-Qaeda denied involvement in the attack.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2009 - Market in Lahore targeted The December 2009 Lahore attacks were a series of two bomb blasts and a shooting which occurred in a crowded market in the country’s second largest city of Lahore on December 7. At least 66 people were killed. Most of the victims were women.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2010 - Suicide bomber targets volleyball match A suicide car bomb killed 101 people at a village volleyball game in the northwestern district of Bannu.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2010 - Lahore Massacre The May 2010 Lahore attacks also referred to as the Lahore Massacre occurred on May 28, 2010, during Friday prayers. 82 people were killed in simultaneous attacks against two mosques of the Ahmadi minority. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2010 – Bomber targets market in tribal area A suicide bomber killed 105 people in a busy market in the northwestern tribal district of Mohmand. The suicide bombing occurred on July 9 in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan. The target of the attack was believed to be a meeting of tribal elders. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2011 - Police training center in Charsadda attacked A double bombing occurred on May 13, 2011, in Shabqadar Fort in the Charsadda District of northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Two suicide bombers killed at least 98 people outside the police training center. At least 140 people were injured. The explosions occurred while cadets were getting into buses for a ten day leave after their training course.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2013 - Peshawar church bombing On September 22, 2013, a twin suicide attack took place at All Saints Church in Peshawar, Pakistan. It was the deadliest attack on the Christian minority in the country, killing 82 people. The TTP-linked Islamist group, Jundalah, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2014 - Peshawar school massacre On December 16, 2014, seven gunmen affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) conducted a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The militants opened fire on school staff and children, killing 154 people, including 132 school children. This was the deadliest terrorist attack ever to occur in the country.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2015 – Gunmen target bus in Karachi Eight gunmen attacked a bus on May 13, 2015, in Safoora Goth, in Karachi, Pakistan. The shooting left at least 46 people dead. All of the victims were from the Ismaili Shia Muslim minority. Banned militant group Jundallah claimed responsibility for the shooting. Also, pamphlets supporting the Islamic State terrorist group, with whom Jundallah claims allegiance, were found at the crime scene.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2016 – Lahore park bombing On March 27, 2016, at least 75 people were killed in a suicide bombing that hit one of the largest parks in Lahore. The attack targeted Christians who were celebrating Easter. Fourteen of the dead were identified as Christians, while the rest were Muslims. The majority of victims were women and children. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a group affiliated with the TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks 2016 – Quetta hospital bombing On August 8, 2016, terrorists targeted the Government Hospital of Quetta in Pakistan with a suicide bombing and shooting that resulted in the death of over 70 People. The fatalities were mainly lawyers who had assembled at the hospital where the body of fellow attorney, Bilal Anwar Kasi, president of the Balochistan Bar Association, was brought after he was shot dead by an unknown gunman. Author: Aasim Saleem



American suspicions

Although Pakistan has fought a number of bloody campaigns against Islamist militants on its home soil, Washington has long accused it of ignoring or even collaborating with terror groups that attack Afghanistan from supposed safe havens.

The White House has openly stated that it believes Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency has been funding the Taliban, both for ideological reasons and in a bid to counter India's rising influence in Afghanistan.

Those fears prompted former US President Barack Obama to authorize a spate of drone strikes targeting supposed safe havens in Pakistan. Obama also sent US commandos in Pakistan to kill al Qaida leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in his hideout in Abbottabad.

Pakistan has always denied ever officially granting safe havens to any insurgent group waging war against US troops in the region.

Opinion: Imran Khan's dangerous victory

Relationships continue to deteriorate

Saturday's announcement marks the latest deterioration in ties between Washington and Islamabad. Faulkner pointed out that Congress had already stripped some $500 million in CDF from Pakistan earlier this year, bringing the total amount of withheld funds to $800 million.

Tensions between the two sides have only heightened on the back of Imran Khan's election as Pakistan's new prime minister in July. Khan has long opposed the US' open-ended presence in neighboring Afghanistan. In his victory speech, he indicated that he would seek "mutually beneficial" relations with Washington.

The Pentagon's disclosure comes ahead of a planned visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top US military officer Joseph Dunford to the Islamabad next week. Continuing the fight against regional militants should remain the "primary part of the discussion." Pompeo told reporters early last week.

Pakistan has received some $33 billion in US aid since 2002, some $14 billion of which has reportedly gone towards reimbursing costs incurred by Pakistan in its support of the US-led counter insurgency in Afghanistan.

