Taiwan: Informal US delegation set to visit after election

Two former US officials will visit the self-governing island to promote "cross-Strait peace and stability." Although the US does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island's main backer.

An unofficial delegation of two former senior US officials is expected in Taiwan on Sunday, a day after Lai Ching-te from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential election.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which serves as the de-facto US embassy in Taipei due to the absence of official diplomatic ties, said the delegation would include former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg.

Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan election in blow to China To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"As we have done previously following a Taiwan presidential election, the US government has asked former senior officials to travel in their private capacity to Taiwan," AIT said, adding its US-based Chair Laura Rosenberger would join the officials.

"On January 15, they will meet with a range of leading political figures and convey congratulations from the American people to Taiwan on its successful elections, support for Taiwan's continued prosperity and growth, and our longstanding interest in cross-Strait peace and stability."

The move is likely to irritate Beijing, which sees the island as part of China and has vowed to take back control of the self-governing island, with force if necessary. Similar visits in the past have prompted China to stage military drills in apparent protest.

Taipei tells Beijing to 'face reality'

Lai's electoral victory, which marks a continuation of DPP governing following two terms under his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen, has been seen as a rebuff to China's attempts to sway the vote in favor of more pro-Beijing parties.

Beijing has previously called Lai a dangerous separatist.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry called on Beijing to accept the result after voters gave Lai a comfortable majority.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Beijing authorities to respect the election results, face reality and give up suppressing Taiwan in order for positive cross-strait interactions to return to the right track," it said in a statement.

However, Beijing said Lai's victory would not avert the "inevitable trend of China's reunification."

China also condemned a statement of congratulations from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over Lai's win, calling it a "seriously incorrect signal."

"China has always firmly opposed any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, and resolutely opposes the United States interfering in Taiwan affairs in any form and under any pretext," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Threat of conflict in the Taiwan Strait

China is Taiwan's main trading partner and the 64-year-old Lai said that he wanted to work with Beijing to maintain peace and stability in the region.

But he vowed not to cower to Chinese aggression, saying, "We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China."

The Chinese Communist Party has become more aggressive in its stance toward Taiwan since the DPP came to power.

President-elect Lai stands for 'the status quo' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Military maneuvers, including both Chinese ships and jets, around the island have become commonplace.

The rising tensions have sparked concern about the prospect of an all-out war in the Taiwan Strait which would have global impacts.

Officially, the US does not recognize Taiwan's independence. However, while Washington follows the "One China" policy what acknowledges Beijing as the sole government of China, the US also gives major military support to Taiwan and opposes Beijing's attempt to assert control.

This could lead to Washington being pulled into the conflict in case Beijing decides to attempt a military takeover of the island.

ab/dj (Reuters, AFP)