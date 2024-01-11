China says Taiwan presidential favorite a 'severe danger'

Days before Taiwan's key vote, China has warned that a Lai Ching-te win will trigger a cross-Strait conflict. The Taiwanese government has accused Beijing of interference in the race.

China on Thursday warned voters in Taiwan that an electoral win by the current presidential frontrunner — who supports a sovereign Taiwan — would pose a "severe danger" to cross-Strait relations.

"I sincerely hope the majority of Taiwan compatriots recognize the extreme harm of the DPP's (Democratic Progressive Party) 'Taiwan independence' line and the extreme danger of Lai Ching-te's triggering of cross-Strait confrontation and conflict, and to make the right choice at the crossroads of cross-Strait relations," China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement

"If he comes to power, he will further push for 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities (and create) turbulence in the Taiwan Strait," it said.

China and Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), echoed the warning.

This comes days before Taiwanese voters head to polls. The election is being closely watched by Beijing and Washington and its outcome will likely shape the self-ruled island's future.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory, under the One China Policy, and has vowed to take it back one day — with force if necessary.

How do the DPP, KMT differ on the issue of China?

Ahead of Saturday's election, polls have showed that voters are favoring Lai, who is also known as William Lai, of the ruling DPP.

Lai, who is the current vice president, has recently accused China of trying to undermine the election, with Beijing appearing to ramp up pressure on the island in recent weeks.

However, on Tuesday, Lai he would maintain the status quo in the strait and pursue peace through strength if elected, remaining open to engagement with Beijing under the preconditions of equality and dignity.

In contrast, the KMT traditionally favors closer ties with China but denies being pro-Beijing.

Its vice-presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong warned that if Lai won, tensions would likely rise even before current President Tsai Ing-wen hands over power to her successor.

"Tsai Ing-wen is more low key, not shouting every day about 'I'm for Taiwan independence' and the Taiwan Strait is already so tense," Jaw said. "If Lai Ching-te wins, do you think the cross-Strait situation will be better than it is now?" he questioned.

KMT's presidential candidate Hou You-yi said he wouldn't touch the issue of "unification" with China during his term in office if elected. Instead, he would maintain the status quo and encourage communication with China.

KMT's official stance is that they oppose the "one country, two systems" autonomy model Beijing has offered to Taiwan.

Taiwan rebukes Chinese interference

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry responded to China's comments by condemning Beijing for "once again blatantly intimidating the Taiwanese people and the international community."

In a post on social media platform X, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs account said, "Frankly, Beijing should stop messing with other countries' elections & hold their own. Let the Chinese people freely choose their leaders.”

Meanwhile, the US administration is set to send an unofficial delegation made up of former senior officials to Taiwan shortly after the elections — a move which could further upset Beijing when its relations with Washington are already strained.

