Syria intercepts projectiles from Israeli territory, state media reports

Syria's Hmeimim airbase — which is operated by Russia — responded to projectiles and drones fired by militant groups inside Israeli-controlled territory, Syrian state television said on Saturday.

One person was killed and several others were wounded in the attacks close to the southeastern coastal city of Latakia, it added.

The state-run news agency SANA said the base's aerial defenses "targeted luminous objects coming from the occupied territories (Israel), shooting down a number of them."

Read more: Germany confirms, Syria still unsafe for asylum-seekers

A later report described the projectiles as "hostile targets" which were fired "towards the province of Quneitra" near Golan Heights, parts of which are annexed by Israel.

Watch video 05:55 Share Germany: The hunt for Assad's henchmen Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3I436 Germany: The hunt for Assad's henchmen

Loud blasts were also heard across the Syrian capital, Damascus, which Syrian state media again said came from the direction of Israel.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the explosions were heard near Jaramana and in nearby areas in Damascus' southern and south-western outskirts.

He cited well-informed sources as saying that Israeli rockets targeted the area of Keswa, where the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah have military bases and arms depots.

Read more: Syria: 1,600 civilian deaths in US-led strikes on Raqqa, says Amnesty

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are targets of its arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah.

Iran and Hezbollah have been major allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the uprising against him started in 2011.

Israel is worried that Iran has transferred weapons and skills to Hezbollah during the conflict that might eventually be used in a war against it.

The latest incidents also come amid worsening tensions between Iran and the United States, which has seen Washington deploy an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.

Read more: Iran's Revolutionary Guard: US has started 'psychological war'

Last year, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major world powers. He accused Tehran of trying to destabilize the region.

Watch video 01:49 Share Attacks on oil tankers shake oil price Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ITDq Attacks on oil tankers shake oil price

Tensions rose further this week after attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf, blamed on Iran.

Syria, meanwhile, accused Israel of attacking a town north of Damascus last month, and the second city of Aleppo in March.

In January, Israeli missiles targeting a transport ministry warehouse at Damascus international airport were shot down, SANA reported.

mm/jlw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.