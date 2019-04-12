Saudi Arabia: Oil tankers damaged in 'sabotage attack'

Two oil tankers sustained "significant damage" in an incident off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to the Saudi energy minister. Officials did not say who was behind the alleged sabotage.
Saudi Arabia said on Monday that two of its oil tankers were targeted in a "sabotage attack" off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The announcement comes amid increased tensions in the region between the United States and Iran, although no details have been released on the nature of the sabotage or who may have been responsible.
What happened?
Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the incident was aimed at undermining the security of oil supplies
Iran calls for clarification
Iran's Foreign Ministry voiced concern over the alleged attacks on the ships and said that more information should be made available about what exactly took place.
Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi also cautioned against any "conspiracy ochestrated by ill-wishers" or any attempt to undermine security and stability in the region.
The general-secretary of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council called the incident a "serious escalation."
"Such irresponsible acts will increase tension and conflicts in the region and expose its peoples to great danger," Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani said
Tensions in region
The reports on Monday came as the US warned ships in the region that "Iran or its proxies" could be targeting maritime traffic. Last week, the US announced that it dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East to send a "clear and unmistakable" message to Iran.
Iran then announced it would roll back some of its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal, which has been under fire since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord a year ago. The US has also ramped up sanctions against Iran and designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.
