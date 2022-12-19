Swedish court stops extradition of Turkish journalist

The court said there were "several hindrances" to the extradition of Kenes, the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily newspaper, including the fact that some of the accusations against him are not crimes in Sweden.
This, along with his refugee status and the political nature of his case, made the extradition impossible, it added.
"There is also a risk of persecution based on this person's political beliefs. An extradition can thusly not take place," Judge Petter Asp said in a statement.
Kenes, who now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom, an organization set up by other Turkish dissidents in exile, told the AFP news agency that he was "happy" about the decision.
He stressed that the accusations against him had been fabricated by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
What is Turkey alleging?
Turkish officials accuse Kenes of taking part in an attempted coup in 2016 and of being an adherent of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey claims was behind the putsch plot. Gulen has denied any involvement.